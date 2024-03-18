The Orlando Magic’s social media team deleted a comical photo of a unique jersey swap between rookie guards Anthony Black and Gradey Dick after the team realized the inappropriate message their surnames spelled out.

Following Orlando’s 111-96 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, Black and Dick got the idea to swap jerseys for a photo near the 3-point arc with Dick positioning himself on the left and Black on the right.

Black and Dick made sure the broadcast cameras captured the players holding each other’s jersey. The Magic’s social media team published the shot on X, but after a while, it was deleted after users caught the joke.

Knew exactly what they were doing. Watch Gradey say “f**k it…” at the beginning of this, and Anthony re-position himself. pic.twitter.com/N70ryyaeC1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 18, 2024



Fans don’t miss anything. Anthony Black ended his performance with two points and a steal after less than three minutes of action off the bench. Gradey Dick recorded 10 points and an assist in 26 minutes as a starter.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic in scoring with 29 points to hand Toronto its seventh straight loss. Franz Wagner had 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. His brother, Moritz, added 14 points.

Orlando Magic trail the No. 4 New York Knicks by half a game in the Eastern Conference standings

The Magic improved to 8-2 in their last 10 games. With only 14 games left of the regular season, Orlando is 40-28 and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic trail the No. 4 New York Knicks (40-27) by half a game.

“Every game is not going to be high-flying,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Our guys are finding ways to win and that’s important in this league. Even when the games aren’t pretty you find ways to win.”

Orlando outscored the Raptors 35-26 in the third quarter. The Magic finished 43-of-85 (50.6%) shooting from the floor, 11-of-36 (30.6%) beyond the arc, and 14-of-20 (70%) at the free throw line. They led by as many as 20.

The @OrlandoMagic have a record of 40-28. At this point last season, the Magic were 28-40. The last time Orlando was 12 games above .500 was March 30, 2012.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 18, 2024



“I think defensively we’re really good,” Wagner said. “We have a lot of guys that take a lot of pride in that side of the floor, and we have really smart players, too. That’s always a good combination.”

Toronto’s Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the field, a single 3-pointer, and three free throws. He also grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes played.

“Opportunities are something you have to seize when the moments come,” he said. “Obviously it would be a lot better if they came in some wins, but that’s part of the NBA that you have to learn.”

Toronto (23-45) hosts the Sacramento Kings (38-28) on Wednesday.

The Magic also host the Charlotte Hornets (17-51) on Tuesday.