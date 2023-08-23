Dallas star Luka Doncic announced this week that he’ll be producing a docuseries on Slovenian basketball, just as they are preparing to face the FIBA World Cup starting this weekend. The 24-year-old, who is already a four-time All-Star, will use his own platform to release the project which is titled “Everything It Takes”.

The short-from documentary will mostly focus on his nation’s fight for the FIBA Basketball World Cup trophy. The new episodes of this series will be available on the player’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The episodes will come out as the international competition unfolds, providing exclusive glimpses inside the European country’s journey in the World Cup, which takes place in three different Asian nations.

Check out the first announcement of Luka’s docuseries with a video posted today on his platform:

Everything It Takes – Ep. 1: “We Believe” pic.twitter.com/lFFyVPsFwB — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 23, 2023

“I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me,” he said. “It’s more than just what we do on the court. It’s about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans and the love for our country.”

The Mavericks guard recently expressed his gratitude for the effort of all the people involved in the production of this series. “Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and staff at [Basketball Federation of Slovenia] for supporting this project and to all of our creative and production partners who have worked so hard to bring this story to life,” he wrote.

“Everything It Takes” is the first project of Doncic’s new production company called 77X, and will be directed by Andy Madeleine, who has worked for powerful brands in the past, including Nike and Adidas.

“At 77X, our mission is to inspire the next generation to get out there and play,” said Lara Beth Seager, who is the company’s CEO. “We believe in the power of stories to motivate and unite. And with Everything It Takes’ we hope to show young people everywhere that with hard work, dedication, and passion, anything is possible.”

Warriors star Stephen Curry recently said that he believes Doncic will dominate the NBA in the near future

In an interview with former player Gilbert Arenas on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast, superstar Stephen Curry said Luka Doncic is the next face of the NBA.

“Luka (Doncic) is the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades … what he’s about as a player,” he stated. “And that threshold of like how do you just crack through, I hope it’s not now. But when you play against him, you can feel it.”

“There’s a lot of young talent, man, and the league is in good hands; but, I just hope it’s not too soon as we still got a lot left to do,” he added.

The FIBA World Cup is about to begin this Friday, August 25, as Slovenia will play against Venezuela, Georgia, and Cape Verde in the group stage.