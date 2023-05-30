Miami’s Jimmy Butler crowned Eastern Conference Finals MVP: ‘We’re excited but not satisfied. We got four more to get’

What a show Boston and Miami put on for the Eastern Conference Finals! After leading the series 3-0, the Celtics came back from the deficit and tied it, only to lose in Game 7 by a 19-point margin back in Massachusetts this Monday evening.

Of course, Heat’s Jimmy Butler was named the MVP of the series, as he’s been guiding the Florida franchise ever since the playoffs started. After the celebrations, the foward was interviewed on court and dedicated most of his words to his teammates.

“I have so much belief in myself and this group of guys,” the 33-year-old said with the trophy in his hands. “And the squad that coach Pat [general manager Pat Riley], Spo [head coach Eril Spoelstra], and everybody else have put together.”

Take a look at the scenes at the TD Garden where the Miami roster received their recognitions:

Butler even went way back to acknowledge everything that coach Buzz Williams did for him back when he was playing for Marquette in college.

“Buzz told me to rely and trust my team-mates on everything, I do the same thing here with Spo,” he said. “My team-mates give me so much confidence to go out there and hoop at a high level”.

However, it wasn’t all smiles for Butler, who then put on a straight face as he knows that the ultimate goal must still be achieved. “We stayed together as a group, as a team, we talked about going to get a tough one on the road, and we did just that. But we’re not satisfied.

“We’re excited, we’re happy, but we got four more [wins] to get.”

The Heat player knows this next step won’t be easy, as the victories they want would come at the expense of the Denver Nuggets, who easily swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 last week and will have a total of nine days of rest until Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

This historic triumph came a year after the Celtics won a Game 7 on Miami’s floor

This seven-game thriller returned almost like a deja-vu, as last year the Massachusetts club beat the Florida team in Game 7 and headed all the way to the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Golden State Warriors. This time around, Butler knew he couldn’t let this be the same fate as last season.

“Next year, we will have enough, and we’re going to be right back in the same situation, and we’re going to get it done,” Butler forsaw this revenge a year ago.

His coach couldn’t agree more, as he knows that basketball can be as cruel as it can be just. This is why sacrifices and patience are key to succeeding in this sport.

“Sometimes you have to suffer for the things that you really want,” Spoelstra expressed after the match. “And this group has shown fortitude. … We still have more to do”.

The Heat will be seeking their fourth championship ring as they will feature in the NBA Finals for the seventh time in franchise history. This serves as an advantage against Denver, as the Nuggets will be facing their first-ever experience in the league’s final stage.