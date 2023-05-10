Legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and is heading to the NBA. Not as a head coach, but as an advisor. The league announced today that Coach K is the league’s new special adviser to basketball operations. Krzyzewski will be present at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago. It coincides with the draft lottery and combine being held there.

After retiring at the end of Duke’s 2021-22 season, Coach K is getting involved in the game he loves once again. This new chapter gives him a chance to stay close and connected to basketball. At 76 years old, Krzyzewski has seen it all and will be able to share his wisdom in an advisor role in the NBA.

The longtime Duke head coach turned down multiple opportunities to work for the NBA in the past. He wanted to continue his career at Duke. Now, he finds himself working for the NBA in the latter stage of his career.

The NBA’s President of league operations Byron Spruell said the NBA family is honored to have Coach K join them. Spruell mentioned how Krzyzweski has vast experience and expertise in the league and its teams. He also mentioned that Coach K is “uniquely suited” for this position.

His role states that he will,

“provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game,” – NBA Communications

In the past, Coach K has worked with the NBA as the head coach of Team USA. He went 88-1 in that role and won three Olympic gold medals, two Basketball World Cup gold medals, and one gold in the FIBA AmeriCup. Krzyzewski said that his passion for basketball has never been higher, even after retirement.