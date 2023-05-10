NBA announce the 78 players who are expected to be a part of the Draft Combine 2023

A whole legion of young talent is taking the necessary steps to become professional basketball players this year, as most have announced they are done with college and feel ready to try their luck in the next NBA Draft to be held on June 22.

The league has announced this Wednesday that a total of 78 players are anticipated to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023, which will take place at the Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago from May 15-21.

Participating in the combine is a fundamental part of the process, as many young prospects expect to recieve feedback from coaches and scouts from the NBA, and this way be able to perfect their qualities as the draft draws closer.

The event consists on five-on-five games, skills and strength drills, and most importantly, athletes will have interviews directly with NBA teams during this time.

There are many surprises on the list. For example, Jalen Slawson is becoming the first ever player in Furman Hoops history to be invited to the combine. The biggest upset is French sensation Victor Wembanyama, who is still ending his season in Europe before heading to the NBA Draft.

Below is the official list of expected attendees for this year’s Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine:

Trey Alexander (Creighton) Seth Lundy (Penn State) Amari Bailey (UCLA) Kevin McCullar (Kansas) Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan) Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) Reece Beekman (Virginia) Brandon Miller (Alabama) Anthony Black (Arkansas) Jordan Miller (Miami) Adem Bona (UCLA) Leonard Miller (G League Ignite) Kobe Brown (Missouri) Judah Mintz (Syracuse) Kobe Bufkin (Michigan) Dillon Mitchell (Texas) Toumani Camara (Dayton) Omari Moore (San Jose State) Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite) Kris Murray (Iowa) Jaylen Clark (UCLA) Grant Nelson (North Dakota State) Noah Clowney (Alabama) James Nnaji (Barcelona [Spain] ) Ricky Council IV (Arkansas) Julian Phillips (Tennessee) Gradey Dick (Kansas) Jalen Pickett (Penn State) Nikola Djurisic (Mega [Serbia] ) Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara) Zach Edey (Purdue) Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette) Adam Flagler (Baylor) Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers [Oceania] ) Keyonte George (Baylor) Adama Sanogo (Connecticut) Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State) Marcus Sasser (Houston) Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State) Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut) Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois) Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) Ben Sheppard (Belmont) Taylor Hendricks (UCF) Jalen Slawson (Furman) DaRon Holmes II (Dayton) Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana) Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State) Jett Howard (Michigan) Julian Strawther (Gonzaga) Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut) Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) GG Jackson II (South Carolina) Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State) Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) Colby Jones (Xavier) Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan [Serbia] ) Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton) Jarace Walker (Houston) Arthur Kaluma (Creighton) Cason Wallace (Kentucky) Mojave King (G League Ignite) Jordan Walsh (Arkansas) Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest) Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine) Cam Whitmore (Villanova) Dereck Lively II (Duke) Jalen Wilson (Kansas) Chris Livingston (Kentucky) Isaiah Wong (Miami)

The agility and shooting drills will be broadcasted live on the NBA App starting on Monday, May 15 from 3-5 p.m. ET, as host John Fanta will be showcasing the combine’s top prospects.

Another notable event inside the combine will be the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp, where a select number of standout players from that division will have their own series of activities, taking place from May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena.