We live in a time where everyone’s sensitivities are out in the open, and TV personalities are expected to act as role models and not treat anyone unfairly. During the All-Star Weekend, broadcaster Kenny Smith might be regretting making some remarks about Sabrina Ionescu as she faced Stephen Curry in a unique three-point contest.

The former basketball player said that the female star should’ve shot from the WNBA line during the event, especially as she was shooting with a WNBA ball, which is smaller than those from the NBA. Smith was labeled on social media as “condescending” and a “clown.”

This Monday, the sport analyst was invited to Stephen A. Smith’s podcast and explained to the host that his comments had nothing to do with gender, and was simply referring to advantage.

Sucks that Kenny Smith tainted a really special moment in basketball historypic.twitter.com/6ijjqUnmKS — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 18, 2024

“I think it’s much ado about nothing. Most people who know basketball understood what I was talking about,” Smith shared. “Actually, I was advocating for her more than anything else because basketball is muscle memory. So, he practices from one range. She practices from the other.”

The two-time champion even used other sports as reference. “There was even a study with somebody throwing darts and if you move him out one step, his accuracy changes dramatically. But the funny thing about it is if you move him in one step, his accuracy changes — because you take so many shots from the exact same thing,” he explained.

“So, I’m like, why is he getting the advantage to shoot at his line — that’s an advantage. It’s not gender, it’s not genetic, it’s an advantage,” Kenny insisted. “Shooting is only muscle memory. People who don’t play the sport don’t understand it. It’s all muscle memory.”

The NBA broadcaster even talked about how Reggie Miller criticized him for his remarks on playing with dolls, as he believes that anyone should be allowed to play with those toys and sports too. “Most people don’t check the tape, they just wanna check the bait,” he said.

After Curry won the competition, he praised Sabrina for inspiring both boys and girls to become one of them someday

Ionescu put on a show this weekend, as she only lost to the best NBA sharpshooter of all time by 29 to 26. However, it was all smiles after the competition, especially as it was raising money for each of their foundations.

“I don’t know what’s going to come out of it, but me and Sabrina talked about how cool of an opportunity it is to do something that’s never been done before in our game,” said the Golden State superstar after the tight display.

According to Stephen, Sabrina has inspired young children to overcome any boundary and make dreams even larger for the next generation.

“And for her to have a presence on this stage is going to do a lot to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls that want to compete and see themselves in either one of us. Wherever it goes from there, we know we can kind of plant our flag as doing something really special,” he concluded.