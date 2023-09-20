According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, his latest report guarantees that the Clippers have shut down any possibility of trading for James Harden, who pushed for a transfer request out of Philadelphia during this summer. Ever since he made his intentions clear, a lot of speculation has surrounded the Sixers camp as the administration doesn’t seem to keen to negotiate his departure.

“[The Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” Windhorst said during a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

The Clippers have ended James Harden trade talks, per Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/YBIwHcV2D6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 17, 2023

If we connect the dots, Windhorst’s comments make sense. The latest report suggested that the 76ers were keeping an unrealisitic price for the veteran star, almost knowing that no team would be able to afford it, and the Los Angeles squad simply lost interest.

What’s even more interesting about Windhorst’s remarks, is that he believes the Clippers won’t try and trade for any other star this transfer window, and will keep their current roster almost intact. Nevertheless, the NBA insider knows for a fact that the LA club has the means to make a blockbuster deal come through.

Also this week, fellow reporter Adrian Wojnarowski expressed a similar report over Harden’s situation, saying that he hasn’t heard anything in a while about the Clippers making another move for the superstar.

“Right now, there have been no conversations between the Sixers and the Clippers since the day, a month ago, that we reported that those trade talks were over. Philly called the Clippers that day and said ‘We’re holding onto him’. They haven’t spoken since,” he said on NBA Today.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer gives incredible details on the team’s new arena which will be open for the 2024/25 season

LA chairman Steve Ballmer recently went on “Podcast P” with Paul George and shared new details on the upcoming arena which should be ready for the 2024/25 campaign. According to the executive, the Intuit Dome is projected to be the best basketball stadium in the world.

“I wanted an arena that works for the true basketball fan… and there’s some things that – I wanted more noise,” he said. “I wanted people closer to the action. I wanted people to be comfortable, so they’re not just squirming in their [seat]. You want people up and at it. But people want legroom. We saw an early option to do a crazy thing for a scoreboard. And it’s like okay, is this really going to work?”

Ballmer also explained what kind of details will make the difference for Clippers fans, and how the new arena will have world class innovations.

“Our scoreboard is an acre. We have an acre of scoreboard. That’s 44,000 square feet. The average big NBA scoreboard is 9,000 square feet. So we have about five times as much scoreboard as the biggest scoreboard out there,” he added.