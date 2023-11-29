NBA legend Kevin Garnett revealed he plans to ‘dedicate’ a son to Kobe Bryant

The Celtics and Lakers are the most successful franchises in NBA history and have held the most fierce rivalry for many decades. Two of their most important icons, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant, always celebrated a strong friendship despite their team’s history.

In a recent interview on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast, the Boston legend revealed that he wishes to put their long-standing rivalry aside and someday dedicate a son to his late friend. Garnett always spoke highly of Bryant, and admitted he’s always admired him since day one.

“When he hit that floor, he knew what it was and I loved him for it. I miss Kobe every day, man,” Kevin shared. “I look up and we celebrate him like he’s still alive, and I love that. If I have a son someday, I don’t know when and where, but I’mma dedicate a son to Kobe, man.”

The 47-year-old first entered the league a year before Kobe did, straight out of high school. Both legends clashed against each other in numerous occasions throughout their careers, but probably faced their most crucial battle during the 2008 and 2009 NBA Finals. While the Celtics won the first one, the Lakers got their revenge the next year.

“When I actually met Kobe he was a real kid,” the ex-Wolves star said. “We were both kids. I saw when he was nervous, when he was a human being, and when we would cry … We were gullible about [the NBA] and we wanted it so bad. That was my bro.”

Tragedy came over the Bryant family almost four years ago, when both Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in California.

“The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us. It would have fu**** with me if something were to happen to Ray, and I didn’t get the chance to amend this,” KG told Kevin Hart sometime ago on his show Cold as Balls.

Kevin Garnett shed some light on what really caused his feud with former teammate Ray Allen

Back in 2007, Boston formed one of the most famous Big Threes in league history with Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, who led the franchise to their first NBA trophy since Larry Bird. However, once they were champs, they parted ways and created conflict between them.

On his same interview on “The Stephen A. Show”, Kevin shared some thoughts on the reasons behind his quarrel with his former teammates.

"Team you knew we was beefing": Kevin Garnett reveals why Ray Allen going to Heatles created a wedge between them https://t.co/PIWThg6DRN — NBA NFL News Feed (@NBANFLNewsFeed) November 28, 2023

“I took that so personal because out of the places you could have, you could have went to L.A., you could have went to another team. You went to the one team you knew that we was beefing with. You knew that was a reel beef with us, bro,” said the Hall of Famer.

Garnett explained that the real problem started when Allen decided to join the Miami Heat, which has always been one of the Celtics’ biggest rivals.