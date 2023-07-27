Honestly, the Jazz would be crazy if they weren’t considering in renegotiating Lauri Markkanen‘s contract, as he’s expected to agree on extending his deal, according to reports from many NBA insiders. The 26-year-old was awarded the Most Improved Player of the Year this past campaign, as he displayed the best stats of his short career.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was one of the first on the scene, as he explained what’s his current situation in Utah, and how it compares to another star who plays in Sacramento that agreed this month to a five-year, $217 million extension deal.

Check out some of the Finnish’s best highlights from his breakthrough season in the NBA:

“Currently, Markkanen is owed $17.3 million this upcoming season, and then only $6 million of his $18 million salary is guaranteed for the 2024-25 season,” Scotto explained.

“This summer, we saw Domantas Sabonis agree to a renegotiation and extension deal with the Sacramento Kings, and there’s another candidate to keep an eye on down the line for something similar,” he added. “Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is a renegotiation and extension candidate for next year to keep an eye on, from what I’ve heard.”

Fellow reporter Yossi Gozlan revealed to Scotto that he expects the Jazz administration to sign their star player to a new contract next summer.

“I’m expecting that to happen. I’d be surprised if it doesn’t happen,” he said. “Out of all the things I could predict that’ll happen next offseason, number one is (Jayson) Tatum signing a supermax extension, and number two is Lauri doing his renegotiation.”

Another curious fact is that the European recently bought a house in Utah, which makes us think he’s already considering to stay long term.

The current Most Improved Player of the Year is recently finishing his miliarty service in Finland and hopes to be available to help his country in the FIBA World Cup

The Utah forward won the 2022/23 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award after he received 69 first-place votes, 27 second-place votes, and four third-place votes, tallying his point total to 430.

“It’s a good recognition of the work you put in, but it’s just the beginning,” the sixth-year wing said back in April. “I want to make the next jump and be able to lead this team to the playoffs and do something big with this group.”

Now, he’s expected to finish his military service with the Finland army to go help his nation compete in August’s FIBA World Cup.

After his standout NBA season with the Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen headlines Finland's list ahead of the 2023 #FIBAWC 🇫🇮 Lassi Tuovi's national team announced the extended 22-man roster:https://t.co/TWbxl5DSgv — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) July 19, 2023

Markkanen told reporters that this summer was the perfect moment for him to complete his military service. “I just figured if we’re not going to playing in the postseason this year, then it’s going to be a good time to do it now, instead of just postponing it and then eventually having to do it in a time that wouldn’t work so well for me,” he explained.

The 25-year-old then added that he’s not exactly sure how long will the service last over the coming months, considering that he has the option of competing his service across two summers.