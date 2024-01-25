NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks, Lakers Interested In Bruce Brown

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are the two teams most interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown.

“You touched on Bruce Brown being second behind Dejounte Murray as far as the Lakers’ trade target pecking order. By the way, you talked about the Lakers’ interest in Brown,” Michael Scott of HoopsHype said to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha in an interview.

“The other team I heard was the Dallas Mavericks. They also had considered going after him in free agency with the money they had available before they got Grant Williams. They’ve looked at upgrading the three and four positions while turning down requests for Dereck Lively.”

.@wojespn on the Lakers’ trade deadline plans: – Los Angeles covets Bruce Brown. They tried to sign Brown in free agency, then called the Pacers about trading for him before being included in the Pascal Siakam blockbuster. – Los Angeles will “continue to be on the phone” with… pic.twitter.com/IrcYRuGLRB — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 22, 2024



Although Murray sounds more enticing than Brown, the latter could still be that cheaper option. Brown, 27, is making $22 million this season, and his deal includes a $23 million team option for 2024-25. His club option deadline is June 29.

Through 36 appearances this season, Brown is averaging career highs of 11.9 points and 29.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 48.1% from the field, 32.4% from 3-point range, and a career-best 82.1% at the foul line.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks to acquire Dejounte Murray, while Los Angeles Lakers add Bruce Brown?

If the Lakers get outbid for Murray, the other best available candidate on their radar is Brown. It should be noted that Murray is in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in October 2019.

There has not been much news on the Spurs’ pursuit for Murray, if the club is still interested. His upcoming four-year, $114.07 million deal he inked with Atlanta in July 2023 begins in 2024-25.

“I look at Bruce Brown as someone the Lakers have had interest in dating back to last summer. There was a period there where the Lakers thought they were going to get Brown with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception,” Buha added.

Bruce Brown speaks on the trade rumors. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DGv4hTa7Ae — theScore (@theScore) January 21, 2024



Dallas has an edge over Los Angeles for Murray. This is mainly because the Lakers are unwilling to trade Austin Reaves. Los Angeles has “no interest” in trading him unless they receive a “clear-cut All-Star” or multiple rotation upgrades in return, per Buha.

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason. With two years left on that deal and him still recovering from knee surgery, he’s one player that L.A. brass wants to move.

The other player on the trade block is Rui Hachimura. However, the Lakers would be losing one of their best frontcourt scorers. There is no winning here. This is simply a bad situation all around for L.A.

More NBA trade rumors are on the main page.