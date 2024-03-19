Nikola Jokic endorses Luka Doncic as the league’s best: ‘I think he deserves the MVP’

As there is no lonely candidate to conquer this season’s MVP award, Nikola Jokic believes it is time for rival Luka Doncic to earn his first. After both stars faced each other the weekend in the Mavericks’ late 107-105 win against the Nuggets, the Serbian endorsed his European friend despite him leading the accolade’s race.

“I think he deserves the MVP, 100 percent,” the big man said of the Slovenian, after he recorded a double-double performance with 37 points and 10 rebounds to his name. “But it’s not my decision, to be honest.”

The 25-year-old didn’t comment on his MVP possibilities, but rather praised his team for beating the reigning champs. “I think it’s a really big win. You know going against the Nuggets, they were champions last year,” Luka said. “They have an amazing team, they have the MVP, it’s tough to play against them. So, it’s really good for us.”

Nikola Jokic says it: Luka Doncic has to be the MVP of this NBA season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JGHTm4gzHf — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) March 18, 2024

The point guard has been putting up historical figures this season in Dallas, averaging 34.4 points, 9.7 assists, and 9.0 rebounds in 37.4 minutes per contest, after 59 appearances so far. The Mavs have gone 36-23 with him on the floor, and posted a 3-6 record in the nine games he’s missed.

Sunday’s impressive 107-105 victory over the Nuggets included a memorable buzzer-beating shot by Kyrie Irving that has many NBA experts wondering who’s the most talented player in the league. For example, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Jamal Murray and Jokic are the NBA’s most-feared pair.

“I’m going to go with Kyrie and Luka as the scariest,” the ESPN icon said. “I didn’t say better – I know Jokic and Murray are better. But Kyrie and Luka, when you consider what they’re capable of doing… the explosion that’s imminent from game to game, there should be nothing that’s more scarier than that.”

The insider knows that the Dallas co-stars aren’t always on the same page, but when they are, there is no stopping them. “When those two get rolling, you can’t stop them,” Smith insisted.

Last month, the Serbian superstar opened the door to teaming up with Luka Doncic in Denver

Probably one of the most tender stories of this past All-Star Weekend was the bromance between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. They are well known friends off the court, but it was certainly special to see them spend time side by side during the league’s showcase activities in Indianapolis.

We witnessed them sharing the same uniform this weekend during the All-Star Game, as both represent the Western Conference, but could they play together for the same NBA squad? The Serbian admitted after Sunday’s contest that he’d definitely be open for it.

During the postgame interview, a reporter from his native country asked Jokic is he’d like to play alongside the Slovenian star.

This is what his response translates to English: “I don’t know. It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas he can come.”