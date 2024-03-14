Nikola Vucevic explains why it’s difficult to defend in the NBA: ‘Part of it is the change of rules’

In a league where big men have been dominating the MVP races over the past years, Nikola Vucevic has been one of the most consistent centers in the NBA. The veteran, who is in his fourth season in Chicago, has been averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists so far, despite the Bulls somewhat mediocre campaign.

The 33-year-old believes that players in his position are finally getting the credit their deserve, and also explained why the modern game allows them to grow offensively.

“I think what’s happened is that centers have evolved with the way the game’s been changing, we’ve changed as well. Now you have centers that can really pass the ball, can put the ball on the floor, make plays, shoot threes, play like guards and we have Wembanyama who was 4 or 5. He plays like a guard,” the European shared.

Nikola Vucevic thinks it’s ‘very hard’ to defend in the NBA #NikolaVucevic https://t.co/BK9YcnrTiE — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) March 13, 2024

“So I think we’ve had to adjust because the game has changed and I thought it’s just kind of created just a different center position that he used to be,” said the international from Montenegro. “You don’t see as many big men anymore. Just posting up and playing that way. There’s a lot more threes going up. Faster pace and we have to adjust.”

Nikola believes all positions don’t have the same role as before. “Whatever position you play, the game’s always evolving, it’s always changing. And you can’t get stuck in time. The game changes, you have to follow and you have to be able to adjust. A lot of big men that have been here for a long time, they’ve been able to do that.

“Obviously, the newer generation that’s coming in, they’ve been learning to play that way. So I think it’s been great for the game of basketball to see more big men being able to do different stuff and adjust,” he explained.

When asked about what where his thoughts on Gilbert Arenas saying in his podcast that Europeans are soft and are to blame to the NBA’s lack of defense, he simply insisted that the rule book has changed. “I have nothing to say about that, but I think it’s very hard to play defense in the NBA,” he replied. “Part of it is the change of rules where a lot of it was favoring the offensive players.”

Vucevic revealed that he’s always following the EuroLeague and hasn’t stopped being a Crvena Zvezda fan

During this recent interview, the 33-year-old admitted he hasn’t stopped following the EuroLeague despite playing in his 14th NBA campaign this year. However, the Montenegro star doesn’t just watch it, he admitted that his heart still wishes success for his childhood team.

“Yeah, I watch it. I follow it a lot,” he expressed. “And obviously, the team I watch the most is Crvena Zvezda. I’m a Zvezda fan, so unfortunately, not a great season for us. A little rough, but it is what it is.”

The Bulls center was asked who he thought would make the EuroLeague’s Final Four this campaign, but he believes that many teams have to potential to lift the trophy. “A lot of good teams that can compete for the Final Four. I would say I’m not a big fan of the Final Four, just because it doesn’t necessarily mean the best team wins,” he said.

“But as far as this season, who I see in the Final Four, I think obviously Real Madrid have been playing great all year. I think Fenerbahce might get in there. They’ve been playing well,” claimed the veteran.