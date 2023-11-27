Nuggets remain perfect at home inspired by Nikola Jokic’s season-high 39 points

Denver just improved their record to 11-6 this season and are now the fourth-best team in the Western Conference. Despite already losing six times this campaign, the reigning champions are also 8-0 at Ball Arena, currently holding the best home record in the league.

This Sunday the Nuggets beat the Spurs 132 to 120 and resulted in a refreshing follow-up to their difficult road stretch in which they lost four of five away matches.

“I mean, we did what we’re supposed to do,” said coach Michael Malone after the win. “Come home, win in front of our home fans, and get back to playing our brand of basketball.”

Team star Nikola Jokic led the charge from the home side with a season-high 39 points, that almost resulted in another triple-double with 11 rebounds and 9 assists. His teammate Michael Porter Jr. also contributed heavily with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 4-of-9 from range.

“Just being without (Aaron Gordon), being out with Jamal (Murray), realizing that I’m gonna have to shoot some tougher shots and shoot a little bit more,” said the 25-year-old. “Just trying to be aggressive was my mindset.”

One of the keys from this triumph was the Nuggets’ three-point efficiency, as they dropped in 42.9% of their shots from range. They also displayed heavy distribution around the floor and recorded a season-high 38 assists.

The home team’s bench also produced a strong offensive with 27 points combined, including sophomore Peyton Watson who was considered the Defensive Player of the Game for his nonstop sacrifice throughout the contest.

“He was our Defensive Player of the Game,” said head coach Malone. “I told him in front of the team, I said, ‘You deserve this tonight. My challenge to you is can you bring the same energy and effort every night? I’m not asking about you making threes. Can you just play with that same energy and effort every night?’ Because when he does that he’s a difference maker.”

After their first matchup together, Jokic is convinced that Wembanyama is going to ‘change the game 100%’

Even though the last Finals MVP took down Victor Wembanyama in their first clash against each other, the Serbian star recognized the greatness in the French rookie. Jokic went all the way to admit that he’s convinced that the San Antonio player will eventually change NBA basketball forever.

“He is going to change the game 100 percent,” he said after the match. “He’s already on the path, so for all the guys, just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game.”

Despite his mistakes, Jokic saw the promise in the youngster, and says that it is normal to fail on the way to the top.

“I think he’s 19 years old. He’s not getting scared or getting tired,” said the Nuggets big man. “He’s playing hard, and he wants to be good. As I said, he’s playing hard and doesn’t take it for granted. “He’s making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn’t help, but he needs to get used to it because he is only 19.”

Wembanyama has only been playing in the NBA for a month and has been averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest this first season.