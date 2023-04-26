College Basketball
Ohio State’s Tanner Holden is entering the transfer portal after one year with the Buckeyes
After just one season with Ohio State, Tanner Holden announced he is entering the transfer portal. The six-foot-six guard started his career in the Horizon League with Wright State. He was a two-time All-Horizon selection with the Raiders. However, he couldn’t find much traction with the Buckeyes this season. Holden will be using his final year of eligibility for the 2023-24 season.
He is the second Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason joining Eugene Brown III. Holden was not able to find his role with the Buckeyes and his playing time was inconsistent. At Wright State, he averaged (32.7) minutes per game over three seasons. Last season with Ohio State, Holden played just (13.6) minutes per game.
Holden fell out of Ohi0 State’s rotation as the season progressed and he wants to capitalize on his final year of eligibility.
Holden anticipated having a much bigger role with the Buckeyes last season. His former head coach thought the same and said that at Ohio State’s media day. Chris Holtman described Holden as a “key contributor”, but his role grew. The senior guard thrived at Wright State, however, his time with the Buckeyes was much different.
In his final season with the Raiders, Holden averaged (20.1) points, (7.1) rebounds, and (2.6) assists per game. He would earn first-team All-Horizon league honors that season as well in 36 games played and started. His production with Ohio State was much different. Holden averaged (3.6) points and only (13.6) minutes per game.
His most memorable moment with Ohio State was a game-winner vs Rutgers this season. He hit a last-second three-pointer to give the Buckyees a 67-66 win. Holden’s next step is not exactly clear. There’s a chance he might not be eligible to be a graduate transfer and could potentially have to return to Wright State in order to be immediately eligible.
