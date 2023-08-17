Home » news » Patrick Beverley Thinks Trae Young Has The Ability To Be An Elite Pg Like Steph Curry

Patrick Beverley thinks Trae Young has the ability to be an elite PG like Steph Curry

Trae Young and Steph Curry pic

At this point in his career, Trae Young has often been overlooked. At six-foot-one, Young doesn’t have the two-way abilities that other guards have. However, Young has been this size for a while now and has developed his game accordingly. His handles and three-point shooting are some of the best in the NBA. On his Podcast with Barstool Sports, Patrick Beverley recently compared Young to legendary PG Steph Curry. 

On the Pat Bev Podcast, 76ers’ guard Patrick Beverly and his co-host Adam Ferone got into a discussion about Trae Young. From an NBA player’s point of view, Beverley thinks highly of Young and his on-the-court skills. On the other hand, some fans and media personnel shrug off what the 24-year-old has accomplished already in his career.

Young hasn’t done the winning the Curry as accomplished in his illustrious career, but there’s still plenty of time for him to make that happen. Patrick Beverley sees the potential in Trae Young and knows he can be a star in this league for years to come.


Does Trae Young deserve to be compared to an elite PG like Steph Curry?

Trae Young and Steph Curry share similar skill sets as PGs in the NBA. Both players are smaller guards who use their handles, speed, and three-point shooting to be elite scorers. On his podcast, Patrick Beverley said that Young is using the path that Curry has set and he is “running with it.”

Next season, Young will be heading into the sixth season of his career. In Curry’s sixth season, he won his first NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Trae Young hasn’t seen that kind of success yet in the NBA playoffs. He made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

On top of comparing the two PGs, Patrick Beverley also said that Trae Young has been snubbed from being able to play for Team USA. That argument has been made by a lot of media members with the recent FIBA World Cup roster for 2023. There are certainly some players on the team that are not as established as Young. Yet, he’s still overlooked.

In five NBA seasons, Young averages (25.5) points and (9.3) assist per game. Pat Bev compared Young and Curry as both players are elite three-point shooters. That’s where the slight difference comes into play when you look at the two side by side. Trae Young has a career (.352) three-point percentage. Steph Curry has an outstanding (.428) career three-point percentage. Hence the reason why Curry is regarded as a Top 5 PG of all time.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

