We all know the Pistons have endured one of their worst campaigns in franchise history, but the team has improved their game ever since they tied for the longest-losing streak in the league’s books a couple of months ago. In Monday night’s clash against the Knicks, however, Detroit lost after a last-minute play that should’ve been called for a foul in their favor.

After the game, Coach Monty Williams lost it when attending the press, and stormed out of the interview. The veteran tactician is fed up with the poor officiating, which have affected his team more than he’d like. The Michigan club held a 111-110 lead in the last seconds at Madison Square Garden before Donte DiVincenzo plowed into rookie Ausar Thompson.

The Knicks player stole the ball unfairly, and handed it over to Josh Hart, who dropped the ball inside the net with only 2.8 seconds left. The home team won the match 113 to 111, as the Pistons squad fell in disbelief. Take a look at Monty’s reaction in the video below:

"The absolute worst call of the season. Enough is enough!" Monty Williams goes off on refs and then walks out of press conference after the Pistons 2-point loss to the Knicks.

According to Williams, his team has suffered injustices all season long. “The absolute worst call of the season,” he told the press. “No call, and enough’s enough. We’ve done it the right way. We’ve called the league. We’ve sent in clips. We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again.

“We had a chance to win the game, and a guy dove into Ausur’s legs and there was a no-call. That’s an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period. And I’m tired of talking about it. I’m tired of my guys asking, ‘What more can we do, Coach?’ That situation is Exhibit A to what we’ve been dealing with all season long, and enough’s enough.”

Monty had no doubt in his mind that DiVincenzo’s actions were excessive. “You cannot dive into a guy’s legs in a big-time game like that and there be a no-call. It’s ridiculous, and we’re tired of it. We just want a fair game called. Period. And I’ve got nothing else to say. We want a fair game, and that was not fair,” he concluded.

Williams pretty much dropped the mic with that last remark and stormed out of the postgame interview without answering any questions from the reporters.

NBA officials admitted later in the pool report that a call should’ve been made in favor of the Pistons

Once the game was over, the press was all over the referees. Crew chief James Williams took on the media to explain the situation, especially as he was right next to both Thompson and Di Vincenzo when the polemic play took place. According to him, a call should’ve been made in Detroit’s favor.

“Upon postgame review, we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball,” he stated. “Therefore, a loose ball foul should have been whistled on New York’s Donte DiVincenzo.”

The first-year player confessed that he expected a foul to be called in real time, and was in disbelief when he heard no call. “I was very confused when I was on the ground and the play kept going, I’m not going to lie,” he shared. “But, I mean, that’s how it goes.”

The Pistons are currently the worst team in the NBA this season, as they hold a 8-49 record with only 23 games remaining before the playoffs. However, in the Eastern Conference they are only one game away from overcoming the Washington Wizards.