Rajon Rondo Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Gun Charge, Avoids Jail

Former NBA star Rajon Rondo avoided a jail sentence Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun possession charge in Jackson County, Indiana.

According to court records, as part of a plea deal, Rondo pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun. Two separate charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Rondo was placed on probation for 180 days and ordered to pay all costs associated with the case. The four-time All-Star guard was originally arrested on Jan. 28 after a traffic stop.

Rajojn Rondo avoids jail time, reaches plea deal in Indiana https://t.co/5okpKPWMEl pic.twitter.com/sPE9V2RFgq — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) September 4, 2024

His arrest was made after police received a call of a black 2022 Tesla traveling recklessly on I-65 South between Indianapolis and Louisville. He was charged with marijuana and gun possession after a search was conducted.

A state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car. A firearm, drug paraphernalia, and suspected marijuana were discovered. A juvenile in Rondo’s vehicle at the time was released to a family member.

Rajon Rondo had his six-month jail sentence suspended and will instead be on probation for six months

Per court records, Rondo paid $189 in court costs and had his six-month jail sentence suspended. Instead, he will be on probation for six months as part of the plea deal.

Of course, this isn’t Rondo’s first run-in with the law. In 2022, he had an emergency protective order against him by a judge and again in 2023 by the same woman.

Rondo then underwent anger management class, counseling, and a mental health evaluation before the first order was dismissed in 2022. The 2023 case ended in an agreed order.

Rondo announced his retirement in April after 16 NBA seasons. He played for nine teams and had career averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

He played over eight seasons (2006-14) with the Boston Celtics before the team traded him away to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 in exchange for Jae Crowder, Brandan Wright, Jameer Nelson, and multiple draft picks.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old won two titles in his NBA career, including one with Boston back in 2008. He last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season.