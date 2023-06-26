Rapper Ice Cube complains of poor media coverage for the Big3: ‘The NBA’s been f—ing with us’

Once a famous rapper and today a succesful filmmaker and co-founder of the Big3 basketball league, Ice Cube posted a video on his Twitter account this past Sunday accusing the NBA, mainstream media and the gatekeepers of conspiring against their project.

The Big3 plays three-on-three basketball that usually features veteran basketball stars from both men’s and women’s professional leagues. For example, players like Cuttino Mobley, Rashard Lewis, Michael Beasley and Royce White are some of the former NBA athletes who participate, and are coached by Gary Payton, Julius Erving, Nancy Liberman, and more.

The superstar posted the video just as this was the opening weekend of the first Big3 games of the 2023 campaign. It came days after Ice Cube was invited on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” and expressed his frustration about the lack of support in the basketball community.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club and a lot of you listening to me right here, right now, you’re not part of the club either,” he said on Sunday. “And what I realized with the club is what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of their f—ing club. It pisses them off.”

As this is the sixth year of this league’s existence, Ice Cube expected to recieve more media attention after all this time trying to make their competition grow.

“What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are,” the rapper assured.

Ice Cube says that everything started to go downhill when he started paving a road for the Big3 league without the usual basketball entities.

“Ever since I put out the contract with Black America, you know they been f—ing with me,” he said. “Here and there, this and that. But it’s cool, you know, I expect that. You know I’ve been working on the Big3 for a long time. You know how they’ve been f—ing with me. I’ve made it plain, simple and clear what they’ve been doing. The NBA’s been f—ing with us.”

According to the rapper, he’s made his approach to try and work together with the NBA, but hasn’t recieved much attention

Ice Cube said he’s gonna have to go on a “f— the gatekeepers podcast tour” to spread his message, even though he wasn’t specific about exactly what he wanted to talk about on this potential media tour.

“Now, a lot of people might be saying, ‘Well, Cube, you might want to work with the NBA.’ Really, I don’t give a f— about working with the NBA,” the rapper expressed.

“What I want them to do, when I say ‘work with us,’ is to stop working against us. Stop doing that bulls— behind the scenes. Mainstream media, you know, they ain’t f—ing with us and that’s cool. We can do it ourselves. We still on the rise without these motherf—ers. We don’t need them, you don’t need them,” he concluded.

On last week’s episode with Le Batard and Stugotz, he was very clear in saying that he doesn’t think NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is a fan of the Big3 league.