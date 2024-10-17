Ever since Shaquille O’Neal retired over a decade ago, we’ve been hearing about his interests of potentially buying and partially owning an NBA franchise. However, he’s not the only one looking to but into this luxurious opportunity, so he’s had to change his approach over the years.

The Hall of Famer even admitted that he was considering to purchase a stake in Phoenix before new owner Mat Ishbia came in at the start of the year, but he recalled pulling out of the race when he heard that even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was also interested. Shaq simply knew he couldn’t’ compete.

During a recent episode of the The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former athlete hinted that he’s now considering to join billionaire Mark Cuban and even LeBron James as business partners, as all three individuals have shown interest in NBA ownership.

Mark Cuban to Shaq about a possible partnership on the Vegas NBA team: “We get me, you, LeBron – we might have something there.” 👀 (via The Big Podcast with Shaq) pic.twitter.com/EIz8QQDKJT — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) October 17, 2024

Even the ex-Mavericks executive admitted that he’d value having a partner like Shaquille. “I’d have to make it okay with my current partners, but, yeah, if my kids were like, ‘All right, we’re set. We don’t… want whatever.’ And it was Shaq. F**k Yeah. I would look at making a comeback. … So, you know, we get me, you, LeBron, we might have something there,” Cuban shared.

One of the cities with the most potential to host a new basketball franchise is in Nevada. “Las Vegas has proven to be an excellent sports town,” coach JJ Reddick said after the Lakers clashed there vs. the Warriors this week.

“I know that whether it’s been the hockey team, WNBA team, the NFL team, there’s a nice following. There’s obviously a lot of things to do. It’s a place that people like to come visit,” the first-year head coach insisted.

After this match which ended in victory for Golden State, Daymond Green couldn’t help but notice how the NBA is looming around Sin City. “It’ll never wear off,” he said. “It has not worn off since (Frank) Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr, back in the 60s. Basketball or football or baseball or anything else is only going to add to that. I think what you see with Vegas is a shift from the entertainment that Vegas has once seen, to sports.”

Two WNBA stars explain why Las Vegas was an ideal destination for the Aces, and believe the NBA will soon follow their footsteps

The buzz around Las Vegas is real. After this week’s clash between Lakers and Warriors in Nevada, many actors from the sport world were seen around the arena witnessing this blockbuster-preseason clash. Two of them were WNBA stars, who addressed the fact that this city is ready to grow into an NBA destination.

Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Harmby was clear about the potential in Las Vegas. “It’s incredible, you know, they don’t get this experience often outside of Aces basketball, so to say,” she said at halftime. “So I think the city shows up when they get the opportunity to support basketball in Las Vegas.”

We are talking about the city that has hosted the NBA Summer League since 2007, so it is more than clear than the NBA world is revolving around this inevitable possibility. “Vegas, we just love our sports. Even during the national anthem, you heard the (NHL’s Golden) Knights fans sing the part where they yell “NIGHT!” I mean, it’s just amazing,” said teammate Rae Burrell.

“There’s just always so much support in Las Vegas. So, just having preseason games and in-season tournament games in Vegas, adding that stuff, just shows the support that is in Vegas. So I think it’s just amazing, and I think it’s just getting better and better,” she added.