Luka Doncic started out his FIBA World Cup participation truly on fire, as he first dropped 37 points this weekend in Game 1 against Venezuela, and this Monday continued his brilliant form with a double-double exhibition against Georgia.

This means Slovenia remains undefeated with the Mavericks star at the helm, proving that his nation is a serious contender for the international competition’s title. In today’s Group F action, Doncic’s team won 88-67 in the Okinawa Arena.

The Dallas guard hit 34 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and three steals, producing a game-high efficiency rating of 36. Check out some of his best highlights from this Monday’s double-double display:

Unfortunately for Slovenia, his teammate Jake Blazic picked up an injury and was limited to six minutes of action. “At the end of the day, we grabbed an important win. Hopefully, we will get good news on Blazic’s injury,” veteran guard Klemen Prepelic said about the situation.

The team coached by Aleksander Sekulic went up 20 points in the fourth quarter as they gradually defeated Georgia’s fighting spirit. Not only Doncic was at his best, as Prepelic delivered many points from beyond the three-point line, and Mike Tobey scored 8 points and won 6 rebounds.

“We kept battling, but they just kept on breaking us down, scoring easy threes,” said Sandro Mamukelashvili, Georgia’s best player on the floor. “Overall, they are a great team with a great leader.”

After Luka’s dominating performance, fans from all over have gone to social media to express their immense apprectiation for his recent displays in the FIBA World Cup.

“Luka Doncic was doing it all for Slovenia as they advance to the next round,” said DunkLeagueNBA. While NBA insider Grant Afseth shared what it felt to watch him from the stands. “Luka Doncic receiving MVP chants at Okinawa Arena at the free throw line. He converted on both attempts to reach 34 points,” he wrote.

Doncic woke up startled this weekend over a North Korea rocket launch which saw missiles eventually fall into the sea

As weird as it may sound, North Korea gave Dallas star Luka Doncic a big scare just hours before their World Cup contest in Japan.

As Slovenia prepared in Okinawa for their group-stage action, he was shaken up after hearing a missile alert go off early one morning. It was later confirmed that North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite, and everyone around had no choice but to react to it.

“Oh yeah, the alarm was crazy,” he said. “I mean, I just saw missiles. It’s coming. Missile, it’s coming. So I was a little scared.”

NBA star Luka Doncic startled over North Korea rocket launch: 'It was crazy' https://t.co/nCch9fhtkH — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2023

Despite the alarms, the start of the Basketball World Cup didn’t suffer any delays and the tournament tipped off Friday with the game between the Philippines and Indonesia. “I didn’t sleep much,” Doncic added. “It was crazy.”

The United States, Japan and South Korea’s senior diplomats then proceded to condemn the launch, explaining how North Korea’s provocations will only end up strengthening the relationship among the coalition’s capital cities.