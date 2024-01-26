Home » news » Steph Curry And Sabrina Ionescu Will Finally Compete In Three Point Contest During All Star Weekend

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will finally compete in three-point contest during All-Star Weekend

It’s been years since the first time fans posed the possibility of someday witnessing two of the best basketball shooters of all time compete against each other, and it seems like the NBA is finally listening to their prayers. This next February, sources indicate that Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are set to battle it out for long-range supremacy during this upcoming All-Star Weekend.

Yep, you read it correctly: the current NBA and WNBA 3-point leaders are considering the face-off in Indianapolis. One of the first to the scene was insider Shams Charania, who explained where did the speculation first start and how possible is it really.

“Exciting competition planned: A 3-point Shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources say. Two 3-point contest champions. Curry hinted at the possibility tonight while mic’d up vs. Kings,” the reporter shared.

The Warriors point guard seemed to challenge the Liberty star from afar during a conversation with rookie Brandin Podziemski right before the start of the NBA march against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

“Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?” Curry said while he was mic’d up for a game. “I think I gotta bring her out and be like, we gotta settle this once and for all. I think I gotta challenge her. It’d be lit.”

The veteran superstar had already accepted her challenge back in July, and now he appears to be willing to honor his word. The New York athlete led the WNBA last season from shots from beyond the arc with 128, while Curry is currently at the top of this season’s list with 172 three-pointers in only 38 contests.

Over the years, both athletes have developed a close relationship, which all started when the four-time NBA champion started to mentor Sabrina when she was starring at the University of Oregon. The former No.1 WNBA Draft pick followed by supporting Curry during Golden State’s playoff runs, as he then reciprocated in 2020.

“I love having a relationship with [Curry], just being able to remember when I was little, watching him and kind of emulating my game after him, to now being able to call him or text him any time that I need help with something,” she said back in 2020.

When the pandemic started, both players decided to work out together while practicing social distancing. Even though Ionescu has a twin brother, she revealed that she considers the Warriors star to be like another sibling.

“It’s really crazy to think of, you know, I don’t really see him as a basketball player,” Sabrina said some time ago. “I see him as a person and a friend, almost like a big brother. It’s been cool to see our relationship grow and continue to grow.”

