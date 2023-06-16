Superstar LeBron James opens housing complex for young talents in Ohio through “I Promise Program”

The all-time highest NBA scorer knows that he could’ve never achieved his awards as a basketball athlete if it wasn’t for the opportunities he once received in Ohio. However, he’s aware these resources are in short supply, and he wants to make sure every child in Cleveland has a better chance at chasing their dreams.

Throughout his “I Promise Program”, LeBron James continues to uplift the community that raised him. The superstar’s LeBron James Family Foundation is providing its young talents with housing, as they are celebrating a new partnership with the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

This new project begins with a 50-unit building on Maple Street with apartments from two to four bedrooms that will come equipped with fiber-optic Wi-Fi and community and fitness rooms. Also, some of the spaces will be customized to help people with mobility and sensory needs.

The Lakers star’s organization was first launched in 2004 with the objective to “positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives.”

If you’re interested in learning more about their missions, take a look at the I Promise’s official documentary posted last year on YouTube Originals:

Ever since the LeBron James Family Foundation started, it has made sure that children attending the I Promise School have the two essential needs: daily meals and a home to call their own. In time, their households were given better conditions, as job security and tuition-free college for students who are graduated and eventually attend either University of Akron of Kent State.

The network is mostly looking to ensure these young minds will have a safe space to thrive and grow. “Young people who have a quality place to live are better students and become better citizens in our community,” said the vice chair of East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corp, Dan DeVille.​

For LeBron James there’s truly no place like home in Ohio, as it is the epicenter of most of his social programs

The next step in their program was to provide permanent places to live for the community, as most of the initiatives included transitional housing for families in need.

“We understand; we want to put our arms around the community and help however we can, trying to fill in the gaps and be the glue that binds things together,” said Willie McGee, the coach of the foundation’s We Are Family.

“They have somewhere where you can call home that’s safe,” he added. “That you can get a good hot meal and have a good rest at the end of the night—it’s really what they try to provide here, and I think they hit the mark.”

This time around, it was James’ mother Gloria who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and she left the crowd with a message from her son. “LeBron always says leave a place better than when you found it. This is a way of not only doing that but inspiring all of our families and everyone to do the same,” she said.

“Today, we say welcome home.”