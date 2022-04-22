Terrence Ross pressures the Magic to trade him this offseason

The Orlando Magic’s front office demanded a first-round draft pick for Terrence Ross before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Though, teams were not interested. It should go without saying that general manager John Hammond’s asking price was too high.

Now, while Ross was not traded, his position has still not changed. Per one source, Khobi Price of Orlando Sentinel received the latest scoop. “We’re definitely in different spots,” said Ross when asked about his current predicament.

“I feel like I’m part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride.”

Meant to share this yesterday. Interesting stuff in here from Khobi. It's been a surprise that Ross made it through the last two trade deadlines as a member of the Magic. That's not going to happen again. https://t.co/vPH8dzdZWx — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 21, 2022

Head coach Jamahl Mosley is well aware of this situation. Putting aside how his teammates feel about this topic, it is now up to the organization to make a final decision. The guard is entering the final year of his contract.

When asked if he informed the front office about his desire to play elsewhere, Ross mentioned, “They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.” Everyone knows Ross’s playing days with the team are done.

Terrence Ross can set records, ready to move on from the Magic

Additionally, Ross was selected eighth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2012 NBA Draft. On Feb. 14, 2017, the guard and a 2017 first-round draft pick were traded to the Magic for Serge Ibaka. Then, on Jul. 6, 2019, Ross signed a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent with the organization.

He has spent the last six seasons with the Magic. The guard is set to earn $11.5 million in the 2022-23 season. While the guard might not be worth a first-round draft pick nowadays, he did average 10 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in a total of 63 games played this season.

Furthermore, during the 2018-19 season, Ross became the first player to score 200 3-pointers without starting a single game the same season. So, the 31-year-old is a solid bench player. He has not started at least 20 games for the Magic since the 2017-18 season.