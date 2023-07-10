Home » news » The Phoenix Suns Are Frontrunners To Sign Free Agent Center Bol Bol This Offseason According To League Reports

The Phoenix Suns are ‘frontrunners’ to sign free agent center Bol Bol this offseason according to league reports

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Sports Editor
Bol Bol pic

Last offseason, Bol Bol signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract. However, the 23-year-old was waived by the Magic and is now a free agent. At seven-foot-two, Bol is still an extremely interesting prospect in the NBA. He is still young in terms of his career. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns are “frontrunners” to sign Bol this offseason. 

Throughout last season and into the current offseason, the Suns have been upgrading their roster. They’ve done that through blockbuster trades and free-agency moves. Phoenix is trying to build a championship roster and Bol Bol could be a part of it.

He played his largest role as a pro last season in the NBA. Bol only started two games in the first three years of his career. In his one season with the Magic in 2022-23, Bol made 33 starts. If he can continue to develop, Bold could be an important roster piece for the Suns.

The Suns would have to cut at least one player before the season if they sign Bol Bol

When free agency began, the Suns acted fast. They clearly had a plan mapped out and were able to land the players they wanted. Phoenix signed six players within an hour and thirty minutes. That included Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Chimezie Metu, and Drew Eubanks.

Phoenix is not finished in free agency just yet according to Shams Charania. He says that the Suns are frontrunners to sign Bol Bol this offseason. They saw the production he was able to give the Magic last season in an expanded role. It never hurts to have an athletic seven-footer who can handle the ball like he does.

Bol is still developing as a player and has a lot to learn. He had a solid season with the Magic in 2022-23, arguably the best so far in his short career. The former second-round pick averaged a career-high (9.1) points and (5.8) rebounds per game.  He’s lost his touch from range over the last few seasons, but he’s become a better ball-handler and finisher near the rim. Phoenix sees something in Bol and he could be their latest roster piece if signed by the Suns.

