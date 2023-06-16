The San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to win the NBA Draft lottery this year. With the #1 overall pick they are expected to take French sensation Victor Wembanyama. There has been some speculation that Wembanyama will not participate in the Summer League for the Spurs this year. However, they remain hopeful that he will be able to participate to some degree.

His season in the French League just ended with a crushing loss in the Finals. The team he plays for was swept, but Wembanayam can look forward to the NBA Draft coming up. He’s the consensus #1 overall pick and there’s no way the Spurs pass on him.

San Antonio has a lot of basketball coming up to be played this summer. Wembanyama even has commitments to play nationally for France. The Spurs are going to have to monitor how much basketball the 19-year-old will be playing this summer. They don’t want him overexerting himself and ending up with an injury before the real season starts.

Check out Victor Wembanyama’s top plays from this season with Metropolitans 92! The #NBADraft Presented by State Farm is Thursday, June 22 at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DCaRpBohYF — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2023

San Antonio is hopeful that Victor Wembanyama will play in the NBA Summer League

Currently, Victor Wembanyama has a number of opportunities to play competitive basketball this summer. From July 3-5, the Spurs are playing in the California Classic Summer League. That will be hosted by the Sacramento Kings. Additionally, the Las Vegas Summer League will start on July 7th and end on July 17th.

On top of all that, Wembanyama has also expressed interest in playing for France in the FIBA World Cup. That runs from August 25- September 10. If he plays in all of these events over the summer he will be exhausted before training camps even start.

Wembanyama and the Suprs have to be very selective on when they let him play. Training camp starts in mid-October and they cannot afford him to have a setback this summer. The NBA world deemed him the greatest prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James. He’s expected to live up to that hype.