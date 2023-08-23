With time before training camp begins, the Celtics are trying to strengthen their roster with depth. Currently, the team is down a few key wing players after Marcus Smart was traded. Additionally, Grant Williams left in free agency for the Dallas Mavericks. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has commented on the team wanting to add a few players. NBA insiders reported that TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens will get a chance this week to work out for the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon are the Celtics’ three best wing players. That trio cannot be on the court together all the time and that’s why adding depth pieces is a priority for Boston. TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens are not the flashiest players, but they are reportedly what Boston is searching for.

This news was first broken by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. After losing in the Conference Finals last season, the Celtics want to make sure they have a championship-caliber roster.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023



Is TJ Warren or Lamar Stevens a better fit as a free agent for the Celtics?

According to Brad Stevens, the Celtics are looking for someone who can play both small and power forward. He noted that the team is happy with their “bigs”. The team made a blockbuster trade this offseason for Kristaps Porzingis. Boston had to give up Marcus Smart in that trade after nine seasons with the team.

They also have Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Blake Griffin to use in their big-man rotation. One of the free agents coming in to work out for the Celtics is 29-year-old TJ Warren. He started the 2022-23 season on the Brooklyn Nets and was traded to the Suns in a blockbuster trade along with Kevin Durant. Warren only played in 42 games last season due to the fact he was recovering from a left foot injury.

Celtics To Work Out T.J. Warren, Lamar Stevens, Louis King This Week https://t.co/XDR60qDLh8 — RealGM (@RealGM) August 23, 2023

He missed the entire 2021-22 season because of it. At six-foot-eight, Warren could play the small/power forward role that the Celtics are searching for on their bench. Lamar Stevens is also getting a chance to work out for the Celtics after three seasons with the Cavaliers. The 26-year-old went undrafted out of Penn State in the 2020 Draft.

Last season, Stevens played in 62 games for Cleveland and made 25 starts. There’s a reason that Stevens went undrafted, but he’s still trying to keep his career alive. He’s not the flashiest player on paper. However, Stevens gives an incredible effort on defense and has been working on his three-point consistency. Both TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens would be solid bench pieces for the Celtics in the 2023-24 season.