In a spectacular display of star power, Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking night in NCAA women’s basketball has drawn acclaim from celebrities and athletes alike. The Iowa star’s historic achievement was celebrated in a Big Ten Network video featuring NFL legends Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and other prominent figures. Clark’s new NCAA scoring record has captivated fans and icons, marking a momentous occasion in college sports history.

Big Ten Network Video Features Sports Stars Celebrating Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the sensational Iowa women’s basketball star, recently etched her name into the history books by setting the NCAA career scoring record. Her monumental achievement, which occurred during a thrilling 106–89 victory over Michigan, was a moment that unified the sports and entertainment world in celebration.

The Big Ten Network released a special congratulatory video, weaving together a tapestry of admiration and respect from a host of luminaries. Among them were NFL icons Tom Brady and the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, each bringing their unique charm and heartfelt congratulations to the mix.

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and former Big Ten athlete himself, expressed his excitement and support. “Congrats, Caitlin!” he exclaimed. “I’ve been following your journey to surpass my girl Kelsey. Keep up the greatness, and good luck!”

Congrats, Caitlin! 👏 It’s not everyday someone breaks the all-time scoring record, so you know we had to go B1G. 😏 pic.twitter.com/L8s4KQ5PTD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

The Manning brothers, known for their legacy in the NFL and their charismatic personalities, shared their praises in their signature humorous, yet sincere, manner. Eli Manning playfully acknowledged Clark’s remarkable long-range shooting, joking about how it overshadowed other quarterbacks. Peyton Manning, in his message, admitted that Clark’s prowess had turned him into a fan of scoring three points, a stark contrast to his own football experiences.

Hollywood Joins in Caitlin Clark Celebration

But the star-studded tributes didn’t stop there. Hollywood celebrities Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, along with other notable personalities like morning TV host Gayle King and sports announcer Gus Johnson, added their voices to this chorus of accolades. The video also featured other basketball players, both from Iowa and beyond, including Damian Lillard and legends of women’s basketball like Brittney Griner and Jackie Stiles.

Clark’s record-breaking moment came when she sunk a deep three-pointer, not just breaking the previous record held by Kelsey Plum but doing so in an electrifying style that typifies her playing career. Ending the game with a staggering 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds, she further cemented her status as a college basketball legend.

As the No. 4 Hawkeyes gear up for their next game against Indiana, the sports world eagerly watches, knowing that with Caitlin Clark, the record books are never safe.