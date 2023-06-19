Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby is reportedly being tracked by four major NBA trade suitors

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, there are four teams aggresively looking to bolster their attack next season as they hope to trade for Toronto‘s OG Anunoby. The squads interested in the small foward are Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

“Several teams have reportedly expressed trade interest in Anunoby, including the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings,” Scotto reported recently. “It’s worth noting the Portland Trail Blazers also coveted Anunoby ahead of last year’s NBA Draft involving the seventh overall pick, which was eventually used to select Shaedon Sharpe.

“Who could be another potential suitor for Anunoby? The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round draft picks to make an upgrade on the wing, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Take a look at some of the best highlights from OG’s recent sixth campaign wearing the Raptors’ jersey:

The 25-year-old is set to make $18.6 million next season, as he has a player option for the 2024/25 campaign worth $19.9 million. Back in December 2020, Anunoby had signed a four-year $72 million rookie contract extension with the Canadian franchise, after winning the 2019 championship in a six-game series against Golden State.

The foward, how was drafted by Toronto with the 23rd overall pick in 2017, just averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists this last tournament while hitting 47.6% of his shots from the floor, 38.7% from three-pointers and 83.8% from the free-throw line.

“The Indiana product remains a buzzy trade name entering this offseason after the Raptors elicited various offers for Anunoby in February,” wrote Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. “According to multiple sources, the Raptors forward is very much welcome to remaining in Toronto if he’s able to obtain a larger role in the offense moving forward.”

The Lakers are still heavily interested in trading for Raptors star Fred VanVleet

This isn’t the first time it’s been reported that the Los Angeles squad is interested in acquiring Fred VanVleet‘s services to upgrade their backcourt this summer after losing 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

“After a mutual decision by VanVleet and the Raptors to hold off extension talks that would’ve potentially landed him a four-year, $114 million contract, which is considered below his market value, Toronto remains in the mix to re-sign the 2022 All-Star guard,” Scotto wrote this past week.

This news comes after the Toronto star declined his $22.8 million player option for the upcoming campaign, which makes him an unrestricted free agent. While many suitors are approaching the athlete, he’s expected to be offered a longer-term deal that should be worth an estimate $30 million annually.

The insider added: “However, several other teams, including the Rockets, Lakers, Suns and Magic, have been linked to VanVleet as potential suitors, while other playoff-caliber teams could emerge as sign-and-trade options.”

“For the Lakers to land VanVleet, it would likely need to involve D’Angelo Russell as part of a sign-and-trade, but Toronto would need to covet Russell – a fellow free agent – in such a scenario,” he concluded.