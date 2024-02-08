Trail Blazers Likely to Retain Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon

The Portland Trail Blazers are now likely to keep forward, Jerami Grant, and guard, Malcolm Brogdon. They both have been mentioned in various trade rumors ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline which is on February 8th . The Trail Blazers value both veterans and the leadership they bring to their young locker room. The team has indicated to other organizations these two players are off-limits unless they receive an offer that is too good to pass up. In other words, they would have to receive an All-Star caliber player in return for one or both of said players. Portland is a team who is now rebuilding, but the veteran leadership they do have is extremely valuable.

Portland Trail Blazers Likely to Keep Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon With Trade Deadline Drawing Closer

Jerami Grant’s Value to the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers view Grant as a key player who can play a position where they do not possess much depth. Not to mention, he is a very switchable defender and is willing to guard the best perimeter players. Grant is also big enough to hold his own down low against some of the stronger power forwards and centers in the NBA. Some peers overrate his value, but his prototype is also one that few teams are blessed to have in today’s league.

This season, Grant is averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 percent. He is also shooting a career-best 40.3 percent from beyond the arc and has an assist percentage of 12.9 percent, second-best of his career in this category. Jerami Grant is one of the more versatile weapons in today’s NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers know this considering they gave him a five-year, $160 million contract.

Brogdon’s Veteran Leadership Heavily Valued

Malcolm Brogdon appears to finally be in a situation where he is content. He and the Boston Celtics did not see eye to eye on how his injury was handled last year. Despite playing on a rebuilding Trail Blazers team, he seems to have found a home where his leadership is truly valued. It is easy to forget that he was once a Rookie of the Year. The veteran guard is also the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Brogdon is a stabilizing force who does not force the issue. He could fit with almost any team in the league.

This year, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 total rebounds per game. On top of this, he is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 52.2 percent, an offensive rating of 119, a box plus/minus rating of +1.8, and a true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent. Malcolm Brogdon is a veteran, savvy point guard who usually makes the correct basketball decision on the court. It makes sense why the Portland Trail Blazers are wanting to retain him considering how young their team is after the Damian Lillard trade. With the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th looming, do not expect Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon to be moving from Portland anytime soon.