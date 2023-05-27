The University of Connecticut Huskies are currently in the pole position in the early race to sign Richmond star forward Tyler Burton. This East Coast basketball sensation has garnered attention across the board as a hot prospect due to his impressive stats and high-level performances. With the NBA draft deadline fast approaching, the eyes of the college basketball community are firmly fixed on Burton’s next move.

Talented Burton Eyeing Huskies

Tyler Burton, a dynamic 6-foot-7 forward, has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the court. His average of 19.0 points per game and 7.4 rebounds made him a stand-out player in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) conference. Remarkably, Burton scored in double figures in every game of the past season, with 14 games seeing him net at least 20 points.

A versatile player, Burton can make shots from anywhere on the court. He is a threat from the wing position, and given a strong supporting cast, he can elevate his game to the next level. However, his future in college basketball hangs in the balance as the NBA draft looms, with Burton having the option to go professional. As a graduate transfer, the May 11 transfer portal deadline does not apply to Burton, and he can still choose to either go professional or enter the portal.

Richmond forward Tyler Burton has entered the transfer portal. Averaged 19.0 points and 7.4 rebounds. Elite player. pic.twitter.com/1ET47rFPn9 — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) May 25, 2023

Now, it seems Burton’s next destination could be national champions, Connecticut.

Chance to Join National Champions and Make Immediate Impact

UConn is an attractive option for Burton. Not only is it a top regional program in the Northeast, where Burton hails from, but the Huskies have just clinched a national title, making them an even more appealing choice. UConn could potentially offer Burton plenty of playing time, especially as they are set to lose projected lottery pick Jordan Hawkins.

Additionally, the fate of the Huskies’ starting guards, Andre Jackson and Tristen Newton, is still uncertain. If Jackson decides to stay in the draft, Burton could step in as a veteran scoring option, replacing not only Hawkins but also UConn’s leading scorer, Adama Sanogo. This move would also give Burton the opportunity to stay close to home and play for a potential Final Four contender.

If Burton chooses to withdraw from the NBA draft, a host of other programs are expected to join the race for his signature. Burton is a catch for any program thanks to his scoring ability, rebounding skills, and athletic prowess. He also has a knack for making 3-point shots, despite a dip in his 3-point shooting efficiency last season.

