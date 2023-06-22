UConn Rewards Hurley’s National Championship Run with Contract Extension

Following Connecticut’s national championship win, head coach Dan Hurley has been rewarded with a lucrative contract extension. UConn announced on Thursday that Hurley has signed a six-year extension worth over $30 million. This comes after the Huskies emerged victorious over San Diego State in April to claim the national title.

ESPN Sources: After delivering the University of Connecticut to a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball title, Huskies coach Dan Hurley has agreed on a new six-year contract that’ll guarantee him nearly $33M and elevate him among the nation’s highest-paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/MdYcQ27jx0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Hurley Has Ascended to the Top of the Coaching Ranks

Hurley, who is 50 years old, joined UConn from Rhode Island prior to the 2018-19 season, taking over from Kevin Ollie. Under Hurley’s leadership, the Huskies have reached the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, with the team entering the 2023 tournament as a No. 4 seed.

During their tournament run, UConn displayed dominance, winning every game by double digits. Even in the Final Four, their 13-point victory over Miami was the smallest margin of victory they had throughout the entire tournament. This national title marked UConn’s fifth championship in the past 25 seasons, with three different head coaches leading the team to those victories.

Contract Clause Allowed for Extension

Hurley’s previous contract at UConn was set to run until the 2027 season. However, the team’s Final Four appearance in 2023 triggered a clause that allowed for an extension through 2029. Previously earning a base salary of just under $3 million, Hurley’s new contract will see him make an average of $5 million per season.

In addition to the contract extension, UConn is expected to have three key contributors from their championship team selected in the NBA Draft. Jordan Hawkins is a potential lottery pick, while Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo are projected as potential second-round selections. To fill their shoes, the Huskies have recruited five-star point guard Stephon Castle and secured commitments from four other four-star recruits as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Hurley has really built the storied program back to prominence with his excellent recruiting. His staff has been incredible the last two seasons with their work on the recruiting trail, but they’re now getting a plethora of commits he probably wouldn’t have been able to sign at Rhode Island. As the Big East Conference continues to return as a dominant basketball conference following the break up with some traditional powers leaving for football schools, programs like Uconn, Villanova, Creighton, Xavier, Providence, and St. John’s are only going to get stronger. With a strong foundation of talent and a coach committed to the program’s success, UConn is poised to continue its winning tradition and compete at the highest level in college basketball.