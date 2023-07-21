Former Warriors players Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza were invited to participate in a Golden State youth camp to share stories and knowledge with kids during the summer. However, there was another big reason towards why these two very important guests participated in the offseason events.

After a lunch session, 11-year-old Vanessa Lewis was chosen to break the news to the two athletes. “Have you seen your rings yet?” she asked the 2022 NBA champions.

Both of them confessed they had never seen their title prizes, just as a couple of other kids suddenly appeared and handed them each a box containing their highly-awaited rings.

Bjelica, who traveled from Belgrade, Serbia all the way to the Bay Area for this special occasion, couldn’t believe his eyes. “I didn’t realize it was going to be that big,” he said. “Probably in a couple more years it will be more realistic.”

Take a look at the exact moment when they are given their rings in front of a cheering crowd of Warriors fans:

2022 Champs Chris Chiozza & Nemanja Bjelica received their championship rings during a surprise appearance at @gswacademy pic.twitter.com/vRIxyKruSg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 19, 2023

Since both players had been playing basketball overseas, they didn’t get a chance to present the athletes with their traditional on-court pregame ceremony. So this week seemed the perfect opportunity to hand them their rewards and make it memorable around a younger generation of fans.

The senior camp director Jeff Addiego made sure both players felt the energy as they entered the basketball court, and dozens of children roared when they first saw them walk in.

Chiozza, who spent some time playing in Spain and was recently home in Georgia, revealed how happy he was to see Bjelica again and praised the fact that he could celebrate his accomplishment with a younger generation.

“It is, I ain’t seen him in a long time. That’s my guy right here,” he said about his former teammate. “I didn’t know we were going to be here with the kids.”

Both players reminisced about their time wearing the Golden State jersey and winning the championship

The Serbian confessed he was overwhelmed by how grateful he felt of being able to defend the Warriors badge during a whole season alongside superstars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“It was amazing to share the locker room with this group of people,” the 35-year-old recalled. “It was a great friendship with all these people here. … It was all about the team and what we could accomplish as a group.”

Check out the final seconds of last year’s final against the Boston Celtics, as the Bay Area squad won the final match of the series 103 to 90:

According to the young campers, they will never forget this moment as they felt anxious as they anticipated the player’s arrival, and emotional to see them receive their rings.

“It was really amazing to see pros in person,” said the 11-year-old McCloskey. “I think it was just luck. I was really nervous. I was nervous I was going to drop the ring.”