College basketball is known for its upsets and North Carolina was on the end of one on Tuesday. Georgia Tech’s freshman sensation Naithan George delivered a remarkable game-winning layup, catapulting his team to a narrow 74-73 victory over the formidable No. 3 North Carolina. The ACC showdown, marked by its intense final moments, saw the Yellow Jackets snap the Tar Heels’ impressive 10-game winning streak. George, not just a hero in the last seconds, contributed significantly with 16 points, playing a pivotal role in Georgia Tech’s triumph over North Carolina.

Struggling Yellow Jackets Beat #3 Tar Heels

The game showed the unpredictable nature of college basketball. Georgia Tech, despite a challenging season and a recent three-game losing streak, rose to the occasion against a top-ranked opponent. The Yellow Jackets’ resilience was epitomized in the closing seconds of the game.

After North Carolina’s RJ Davis, who led the game with 28 points, scored a layup to give the Tar Heels a 73-72 lead, all eyes were on Georgia Tech’s response.

Naithan George Calls Game

Following a tactical timeout, George seized his moment. With 7.7 seconds left on the clock, he drove through the defense to score the decisive layup, etching his name into Georgia Tech lore. It was an incredible shot over man mountain, Armando Bacot, who was hot in pursuit. George sent the crowd into a frenzy, but they still needed a stop for the win.

The game’s intensity reached a climax as North Carolina called for a final timeout with 4.6 seconds remaining. The pressure was palpable as Davis took the last-second jumper, only to miss. There was a moment of brief confusion on whether the play would stand, as it looked a clear foul on Davis, but the refs let the guys play, and ended the game igniting celebrations among Georgia Tech fans who stormed the court in jubilation.

Unc got hosed by the refs lmao rj Davis clearly fouled pic.twitter.com/7qHf1MbJvt — John (@iam_johnw) January 31, 2024

Kyle Sturdivant led Georgia Tech’s scoring with 18 points, while Miles Kelly added another 15, contributing to a well-rounded team performance. The game also underscored the competitive nature of the Atlantic Coast Conference, with teams capable of toppling giants on any given day.