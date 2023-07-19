Home » news » Watch Lsu Basketball Star Angel Reese Throws Out First Pitch For Hometown Baltimore Orioles

WATCH: LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Throws Out First Pitch For Hometown Baltimore Orioles

Louisiana State University’s (LSU) luminary Angel Reese, a 21-year-old standout in women’s college basketball, added a distinctive feather to her cap. She received the honor of pitching the inaugural throw at the Orioles-Dodgers game on Tuesday at Camden Yards, the hometown stadium that resonates with her Baltimore roots.

Maryland Native Angel Reese Throws First Pitch at Orioles vs. Dodgers Game

Flaunting a white Orioles jersey, Reese’s pitch—albeit a little lofty—found its home in the Oriole Bird’s glove. However, despite the electrifying presence of the hometown basketball star, the Orioles couldn’t translate it into a win against the Dodgers.

This momentous event marked another milestone in Reese’s thriving journey, the one that blossomed from the college basketball court of LSU to a national championship title. The young forward, armed with a per-game average of 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds, spearheaded LSU’s triumphant 34-2 season record. She was instrumental in bringing home the Lady Tigers’ maiden championship, etching her name as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four.

Best Breakthrough Athlete an Insipiration to Young Women

Her accolades go beyond the confines of the basketball court. The whirlwind off-season saw Reese win the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” at the ESPY Awards. Her widespread popularity also made a splash in the virtual world, with an Instagram following crossing the two million mark and a noteworthy collaboration with the Cavinder twins for a TikTok video.

But what really made headlines was her heartfelt address. Reese’s words resonated with her followers when she said, “For the girls that look up to me, be unapologetically you. Break the narrative, be a Black woman in sports, stand your ground.” Her words served as a beacon of hope, especially for young aspirants, demonstrating the power of determination and audacity in the face of adversity.

Reese’s return to Baltimore was no ordinary visit. Besides her unforgettable first pitch, she basked in a series of recognitions. A basketball court named after her, the key to the city of Baltimore bestowed upon her, and a host of other acknowledgments painted a vivid picture of the affection and respect her hometown holds for her.

With Reese’s championship magic lingering in the air, Orioles fans hoped it would rub off on the team. Unfortunately, they went down 10-3 to the Dodgers.

