Who are the NBA’s Top 5 Most Overlooked Players of the Last 5 Years?

In the star-driven world of the NBA, it’s easy to overlook the contributions of players who might not fill up the stat sheet but are integral to their team’s success. These players excel in defense, passing, and the little things that lead to wins.

Over the past five years, several players have consistently flown under the radar despite their significant impact. Here’s a look at five of the most underrated players in the NBA during this period.

5. Royce O’Neale, Phoenix Suns

Royce O’Neale may not be a household name, but his reliability and consistency have made him one of the most underrated players in the league. Over the last five years, O’Neale has been a model of durability, appearing in 374 games only trailing Buddy Hield and Mikal Bridges in that span.

O’Neale’s ability to defend the opponent’s best player and knock down threes at a 38.2 percent clip has made him a valuable asset. His contributions were vital during his time with the Utah Jazz, where he was a full-time starter on teams that consistently ranked among the top in point differential. Today, O’Neale continues to provide value as a versatile three-and-D wing for the Phoenix Suns, who signed him to a four year, $42 million contract.

4. Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley has long been recognized as one of the league’s most underrated players, and despite finally earning an All Star nod in 2021, he still doesn’t receive the recognition he deserves. Conley’s contributions go beyond traditional statistics, his leadership, professionalism, and ability to organize an offense have made him a cornerstone of every team he’s been a part of.

Over the past five years, Conley has consistently outperformed many bigger names in advanced metrics like Value Over Replacement Player (VORP). Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Conley continues to be a positive influence on the court, as shown by his impressive on-off splits with teams like the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

3. Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac may not be the prototypical modern NBA center, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most effective big men in the league. Since being traded to the LA Clippers in 2019, Zubac has quietly established himself as a dominant force in the paint.

Zubac’s old school style focused on rim protection and efficient scoring around the basket has made him a rarity in today’s game. He hasn’t shot below 61.3 percent from the field in any of the last five seasons, and on defense, he’s been nearly impenetrable, ranking among the top five in field goal percentage allowed within six feet of the basket.

2. Kyle Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Anderson, known as “Slo-Mo” for his deliberate playing style, epitomizes an underrated player. Over the past five years, Anderson has quietly been one of the most versatile defenders in the league, combining a unique skill set with a high basketball IQ.

Anderson’s ability to accumulate blocks and steals at an elite rate while being an exceptional passer sets him apart. His defensive contributions have been on par with some of the league’s best, and his assist to usage rate consistently ranks in the top percentiles for his position. Despite his unorthodox game, Anderson has been a valuable contributor to winning basketball, most recently with the Golden State Warriors.

1. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet has been a key figure in the NBA over the past five years, yet he remains one of the most underrated players in the league. Known for his tenacity and clutch performances, VanVleet has quietly compiled an impressive resume, including a key role in the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship run.

Since 2019-20, VanVleet has consistently ranked among the league’s best in advanced metrics like VORP, outperforming several All-Stars. His impact on both ends of the floor has been significant, and despite being under the radar, he continues to be a force in the NBA, now with the Houston Rockets.

These five players may not always be in the spotlight, but their contributions have been critical to their teams’ success over the last five years. It’s time they receive the recognition they deserve.