Wizards sign free agent G Devon Dotson, waive G Davion Mintz

The Washington Wizards have signed free agent guard Devon Dotson and waived guard Davion Mintz. Per team policy, terms of this deal were undisclosed. However, according to sources, Dotson inked an Exhibit 10 contract.

In 2020, Dotson went undrafted out of Kansas. On November 19, 2020, the 6’2″ guard signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Through 22 career NBA games, Dotson has averaged 2.4 points and 1 assist per contest. Plus, he’s currently averaging 50% shooting from the floor and 18.8% from beyond the arc.

For the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Dotson appeared in four games with the Wizards. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest.

During the 2020-21 season, in 11 appearances with the Bulls, the guard shot 52.4% from the field while averaging 2.1 points and 4.5 minutes per game.

In the Bulls’ 118-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on May 16, 2021, Dotson recorded a career-high 11 points in 21 minutes of action. He finished 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the floor.

On August 13, 2021, Dotson signed another two-way contract with the Bulls.

Last season, in 11 games off the bench with the Bulls, the Kansas product averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 assists per contest. He also shot 47.8% from the field.

While with the Windy City Bulls, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Dotson averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in nine starts.

Wizards ink free agent guard Devon Dotson

In the G League, he finished 30th in made field goals (58), 19th in assists (59), 28th in steals (19), and fourth in steals per game (2.2).

Dotson put up solid numbers in the G League. On the other hand, the most he can expect with an NBA team is to come off the bench. The Wizards could still use his help.

Nonetheless, the guard was waived by the Chicago Bulls on January 17, 2022.

As for his NCAA career, in 66 appearances and two seasons played with Kansas, Dotson averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Additionally, during his freshman 2018-19 season, the guard averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest in 36 starts.

He was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Third Team.

Then, in 30 starts of his sophomore 2019-20 season, Dotson averaged career highs of 18.1 points, 4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Of course, he was then selected to the All-Big 12 First Team and was named a Consensus Second Team All-American. He had a terrific college career.

Next season, Devon Dotson will play for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate. The guard could get waived in the coming days. If that happens and he spends a minimum of 60 days with the Go-Go, he can receive a bonus worth up to $50,000.

Guards Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson are also signed to Exhibit 10 deals. Not to mention, center Makur Maker is on the list. The Wizards have one two-way spot still available. Forward Jordan Schakel occupies one of the spots.