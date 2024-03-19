Zion Williamson is playing his best basketball as reports reveal he lost 25 pounds since December

Will this finally be the year that the Pelicans contend for the NBA title? Well, one thing’s for sure is that the squad is leading the way to earn their first Southwest Division title since 2008, mostly due to Zion Williamson‘s recent performances.

The star forward has been subject of a lot of criticism this campaign, especially as experts consider he’s not conditioned enough to reach his own potential. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the athlete has shown immense commitment to get in better shape over the past few months.

In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, he explained why this has fueled his current success. “I’ve got people in New Orleans telling me that since December when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds, and his performance has been excellent,” the insider shared.

"I'm actually gonna go with the New Orleans Pelicans… Zion Williamson — for the last 2 months — is playing the best basketball of the season… Nuggets are still the favorites." JJ Redick on who he thinks has the best chance to go to the NBA Finals 🗣pic.twitter.com/el7YCsqTjR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024

“He’s playing fewer minutes and I think that helps as well, but I’ve got people telling me he’s lost 25 pounds. And I don’t mean like in the past where they say, ‘Oh, he’s added muscle’ and it’s like, ‘Has he?'” he added.

The New Orleans star has been leading his squad with 22.6 points per match, and averaging 23.9 points on 62.5% shooting during this month so far. The player is even open to the idea of participating in next year’s Slam Dunk competition.

“I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game,” the forward assured, but gave one condition. “If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the Dunk Contest, but if I’m not, I’m not doing it.”

But mostly, Zion wants to prove his doubters wrong. “People don’t understand how much I really love this s–t,” he said last week. “I pour everything into doing my best for the team and for the people who support me in New Orleans. I get it. You can only go off the information that’s in front of you.

“But that’s the great thing about the opportunity we have the rest of the way. We get to write our own story.”

Zion has been a subject of criticism throughout this season, as many insist he wasn’t living up to his potential

Right at the start of the year, the press was insisting that the Pelicans “have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve.” It was insider Christian Clark who assured that the 23-year-old simply “doesn’t listen” to his team asking him to get in shape.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also went at him again and made fun of Zion’s weight. The revered analyst made a remark about his food compulsion, by wondering “how many burgers he’s eating.”

“It’s not about his game. It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and simplywhether or not he’s going to be in shape or is he going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants,” Smith said on air. “That’s what he has to prove, that the chefs don’t love him any longer.”

Despite all the criticism, Williamson has played 56 games so far this season and has been on the floor every time except when enduring an injury.