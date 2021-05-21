NBA
Insider Info: The Future of the Knicks’ Young Core
For the first time in a long time, the New York Knicks have serious upside, and that means competition amongst the younger players. Drew Maresca spoke with skills trainer David Zenon about the upside of the young Knicks core.
If it still hasn’t sunk in just yet, it bears repeating: the New York Knicks are making their first trip to the NBA Playoffs since 2012-13.
Naturally, it’s understandable that most Knicks-centered articles are examining their ceiling this season. Alas, according to Kanye West, the present is the past – so, like Yeezy, we’re looking ahead.
Currently, the New York roster features seven players that are 23 years old or younger. Given that the franchise will look to grow on its current, unpredicted successes, and possibly bring in help via free agency, all of the team’s up-and-comers will have to improve to maintain a spot in next season’s rotation.
But all prospects aren’t created equally. Rookies have longer leashes and the sample size is still low, so we’ll leave Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley out of this discussion for now – while Jared Harper has appeared in just 16 minutes all season, meaning more information is needed to provide an accurate assessment.
That leaves us with four contributors to assess and we’ll do just that. With the help of well-known skills trainer David Zenon, the following capsules identify areas of improvement, recent growth and what they must accomplish to keep pushing alongside the Knicks’ budding core.
Frank Ntilikina
22 years old, 4th season
Entering the 2020-21 season, Ntilikina’s Knicks’ career could be described as consistently inconsistent. Strangely, this season has been worse.
Ntilikina received a career-low 9.8 minutes per game, shooting a career-low 19 percent on two-point field goal attempts and notching a career-low 2.7 points. This all came while playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau, whose penchant for defense led many to believe the veteran leader could get maximum production from the strong-willed guard.
But Ntilikina never received a serious look – Quickley hit the ground running; Austin Rivers, Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett ate up most of the remaining minutes; and Derrick Rose’s arrival eventually sealed the rotation up.
In that limited action, however, Ntilikina demonstrated an improved jump shot, giving supporters hope that he can still turn a corner. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, his struggles have been about more than just shooting.
Ntilikina’s decision-making has been problematic. Yes, he’s been good in catch-and-shoot opportunities this season, but he’ll have to improve dramatically to secure a spot as a reliable 3-and-D contributor. He must also become a threat off the dribble as, currently, Ntilikina shies away from taking the ball to the hoop at all –shockingly, the guard has attempted just three attempts at the time all season.
Still, Ntilikina’s potential makes him somebody that Zenon wants to begin training with:
“The consistency in terms of his footwork and shot [is lacking]. And his release point, ” Zenon said. “This is year four, so it’s frustrating to see him [continue to struggle].”
The three things I ask people about Frank: is his footwork the same? Is his release point the same? And are his hands the same when he loads up with his shot?” Zenon continued.
Sometimes, he’ll turn his guide hand and at other times it’s not the same motion. It could be that he’s overthinking or it could be how defenses play him.”
Zenon would also like to see Ntilikina become more decisive off the dribble:
“When teams run you off the line, ice you, hedge you, opponents might force you to your off-hand. Are you comfortable going downhill with your left? Because I don’t see it.”
At best, Ntilikina will face stiff competition. Rose could possibly find his way back to the team, a long-time disciple of Thibodeau. Quickley and Barrett will receive serious minutes as assumed franchise cornerstones too. Hell, the Knicks have already signed Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza, a former MVP overseas.
Ntilikina could cement a role in that group too, but it’s fast becoming an uphill battle. If he doesn’t improve soon, he’s probably out of time in New York.
Kevin Knox II
21 years old, 3rd season
Knox will probably return next season since he’ll still be on a rookie deal – unless he’s involved in a trade – but after a disappointing season in which he averaged career-lows in points (3.9), rebounds (1.5), assists (0.5) and minutes (11.0), he’ll have a lot to prove.
Knox frustrated the coaching staff and fans alike with his low motor. Still, Zenon still has hope, all inspired by Knox’s shooting improvements.
“He was turning the ball, so it was sitting in the palm of his shooting hand last season,” Zenon explained. “Then he started turning his hips, developing some other bad habits.”
This year, he’s done the opposite,” Zenon said. “Straight up, straight down. The problem is that the rest of the roster has been phenomenal, so it’s hard to break back into the rotation.”
And breaking into the rotation will continue to be a problem, even if Knox improves again this offseason.
Knox solved his Sophomore shooting woes, but he still needs to get to the hoop more decisively, rebound the ball better and become a more engaged and willing defender.
Above all, Knox must have a greater impact while in the game. His impact has been non-existent for too long, something that will not fly with Thibodeau. Yet he possesses important, modern skills – he’s big, long and he shoots it from deep.
Gone are the days of hoping that Knox grows into a star (or even a starter) – perhaps he can still be productive off the bench. Knox might not have the ball in his hands, but there are plenty of other ways to impact the game.
In any case, the onus is on Knox to figure out how best to do so.
RJ Barrett
20 years old, 2nd season
Of the five Knicks profiled here, Barrett is in the best shape. After playing only a portion of his rookie season due to the COVID-19 play stoppage, he’s made serious improvements.
Barrett’s jump shot is significantly better as he shot 48 percent on three-point attempts through the month of April and 45.5 in May alone. The Canadian also played with more poise this season and helped anchor the league’s fourth-rated defense (108.97) – which featured only one ‘elite’ stopper for most of the year, Nerlens Noel.
In short, his role with the team is pretty set. Barring a star signing, Barrett should come in as the Knicks’ second option next season.
“I know RJ personally, he’s very competitive,” Zenon said. “Since he’s been at Duke, he’s been a perfectionist. He knew he had to work on his jumper before he came into the league. If you don’t see it by now, you won’t see it.”
It speaks to the player development system in New York,” Zenon continued. “From everything I’ve heard from players around the league and with the team, it’s phenomenal.”
But it’s also personality. That’s a locker room full of dogs, and it’s going to help RJ develop year-to-year, adding to his game.”
Barrett’s off-season program is probably locked in as well. The top prospect is a willing driver, but he’ll have to improve his execution. Right now, he lacks an elite leaping ability, resulting in blocks or misses at the rim. Furthermore, Barrett should also look to add a step-back jump shot, which would make him even harder to guard.
“I’ve heard that ‘RJ needs to get stronger or finish better’. Until you see him, you don’t realize how big he is,” Zenon said. “RJ is wide, he’s got a good core, thick legs. And remember, he didn’t play a full season last year.
This season, he’s had to learn a new system. Derrick (Rose) joined, which was an adjustment. He hasn’t had to focus on driving to the rim as much, so he’s done a great job of shooting from the corners [which is what he’s been asked to do].”
Year three will be even better,” Zenon explained. “I always say, year three is when you make the jump. And it’s when you have to show that you’re established offensively and defensively. If he’s going to be the type of player I know he’ll be, he’ll come back better next season, and he’ll finish better at the rim.”
Mitchell Robinson
23 years old, 3rd season
Robinson was once seen as the only member of the Knicks worth building around. Oh, how one season can change a narrative.
When he’s played, the center’s impact is undeniable. Over his three-year career, Robinson has averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Of course, he also set an NBA record for field goal percentage last season (74.2%).
Historically, Robinson has struggled to stay on the floor, getting in foul trouble through mostly silly plays (e.g., not remaining vertical on shot attempts). Still, he made incredible strides in his defensive decision-making this season.
Through 31 games, Robinson got the tally down to 2.8 fouls per game over 27.5 minutes of action. For context, Robinson averaged 3.3 fouls in 20.6 minutes per game during his rookie season and 3.2 in 23.6 in 2019-20.
Robinson’s impact is profound on the defensive end. Offensively, though, there is room to grow.
The 7-footer is an incredible rim runner and he’s among the best alley-oop targets in the league – beyond that, he’s limited.
Robinson leaked a number of long-range shooting videos last year but he’s yet to demonstrate that ability in games. Granted, he’s been hamstrung by coaching changes throughout his career, now on his third coach in three seasons. The limited timelines with each coach have probably hurt his opportunities to stretch an offensive repertoire.
With Thibodeau returning next year, Robinson can begin making his case. There are plenty of examples of bigs adding a shot later in their career (Brook Lopez, Marc Gasol) and having a center that stretches the floor clearly benefits an offense.
Zenon, who regularly works with Robinson, believes that a jump shot is in his client’s future.
“First of all, he’s a great person,” Zenon said. “He’ll listen to the coach and understand the game plan.”
Thibs is doing a great job,” Zenon explained. “No one wants to step on toes. Eventually, Mitch will break out the jumper, but it’s not his time yet. Ultimately, the team is winning – and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
For the first time in a long time, the Knicks have serious upside. They’ll have options to infuse their current roster with talent this offseason, but much of their improvement will probably come from their relatively young core continuing to mature.
While that’s great news for the team and its fans, some players will be on the outside looking in. Sure, everyone could improve enough to secure a role moving forward – but if history is any indication, a few of the above-mentioned players won’t.
For now, it’s just time to enjoy the long-awaited postseason return in New York.
David Zenon is a skills trainer with a special focus on shooting. His first basketball-related job was with the Westchester Knicks – but he currently works with 14 NBA players including Serge Ibaka, Mitchell Robinson, Mason Plumlee and Ignas Brazdeikis.
NBA Daily: Play-In Tournament Likely Here to Stay
With the NBA’s play-in games underway, Tristan Tucker breaks down why it’s in the league’s best interest to maintain the format.
Originally introduced as a way for teams to navigate losing players to COVID-19, the NBA’s play-in tournament that kicked off Tuesday, May 18, is likely here to stay.
In the 2019-20 NBA bubble, a modified play-in was introduced, allowing teams to duke it out for the eighth seed if they came within a half-game of one another. The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies took part in the game, with Portland advancing to the playoffs after the eight seeding games took place.
The reason for the play-in was simple: fairness. In the bubble, some teams played more games than others or were more affected by COVID-19 opt-outs. The Blazers in particular lost Trevor Ariza to an opt-out decision. Memphis went 2-6 compared to Portland’s 6-2 record in the bubble seeding games, which led to an eventual play-in game.
The NBA liked that idea so much that it further developed and expanded the play-in game for a 2020-21 season that was devastated by COVID-19. This version of the play-in features the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds from each conference playing for the seventh seed, while the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds play in an elimination game. From there, the loser of the No. 7/8 matchup faces off against the winner of the No. 9/10 matchup for the eighth seed.
While some players, coaches and fans expressed disappointment with the play-in, the model performed well enough to become a staple of the NBA.
“Whoever came up with that s— needs to be fired,” said Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Despite a first-game blowout, the play-in model featured some of the most exciting games of the season.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the play-in games performed better than many of the NBA’s regular-season games sans opening night. TNT reported that the Boston Celtics/Washington Wizards broadcast averaged 2.5 million viewers, That number is the highest of any TNT broadcast of the season outside of opening night.
NBA TV ratings to dissect: TNT reports that Celtics/Wizards averaged 2.5 million viewers, topping any regular-season TNT telecast post-Opening Night. Pacers/Hornets, despite an early start and a blowout score, averaged 1.4 million.
Lakers/Warriors, in other words, shall be big.
And even though the Charlotte Hornets/Indiana Pacers game kicked off in a 6:30 p.m. timeframe and was a 27-point blowout, the game averaged 1.4 million.
That doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of viewers for the entire tournament, with two games left to be played.
Not only are ratings fantastic, but the games themselves have an atmosphere unlike many others. Akin to the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, each of these games have been played with ferocious intensity. The highly anticipated Lakers/Golden State Warriors game came down to the last shot and featured some of the best defense seen in a game all year.
Even though the San Antonio Spurs trailed by as many as 21 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team battled back and ended with just a four-point loss. All of these games set the stage for even more intense elimination games between the Grizzlies & Warriors and Wizards & Pacers.
Furthermore, this essential expansion of the playoffs gives teams more incentive to keep playing games down the stretch. Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans would’ve been eliminated far earlier from the eighth seed had there been no play-in game. Without an incentive to reach the playoffs, these teams likely would’ve tanked their remaining games away for better lottery odds. If the NBA wants to further combat tanking, this is a good way to do it.
Other players took notice that the play-in provides a great way for young players to get valuable postseason experience.
“We have to realize that this is the playoffs,” said Wizards star Bradley Beal. “You understand that every play is important, there is a sense of urgency. … It’s very new and fresh for a lot of our guys.”
The play-in also gives teams a chance to make the postseason that they would not have had in a regular year. Consider the Pacers, who played most or all of the year without Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. The team went on to be ravaged by injury, losing Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon for huge stretches of time. In fact, the team’s projected starting five never played a single game together.
Now, the Pacers have a legitimate shot to make the playoffs despite injuries and an unsettled locker room in the wake of their recent coaching reports. Even the Hornets had to be thankful for the opportunity, regardless of the outcome, considering their own streak of bad injury luck.
Regardless of who gets the eighth seeds in each conference after the play-in tournament wraps up, there’s no arguing that the league is in a better financial situation because of it. While it might not be every player’s favorite situation, and it does need some tinkering, the play-in games are here for the long run.
NBA PM – Now What? – Cleveland Cavaliers
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ What Now series by taking a look at the young Cavaliers, who have laid a quietly promising foundation.
Ahoy, ahoy Bball junkies! Upon resuming Basketball Insiders’ Now What? Series, we now take a look at the post-LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers 2.0 in Year 3. Because of these new play-in guidelines, the Cavaliers were technically in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Even if there’s a solid argument that calling their season a “bid” for the playoffs is looking at the glass barely full and not almost empty, Cleveland’s future looks like it’s going somewhere. Say what you will, but that’s a vast improvement over the post-LeBron Cavs 1.0.
We all knew that it would take time for Cleveland to rebuild itself after LeBron left them in the dust. Again. But hey, at least this time, there’s no Anthony Bennett to underwhelm or hiring of previously failed coaches or even desperate flailing just to get to the playoffs. At least, not yet.
In the last three years, progress is coming in baby steps for the Cavs. Of course, losing the majority of your games is never a pleasant watch, and there have been some bumps and bruises along the way, but the Cavaliers are playing this about as cool as they should be. Sure, they long for the days of LeBron and Kyrie, but thus far, management hasn’t screwed this pooch as previous ones have.
So what have been the fruits of their efforts since having to start over again in 2018? Let’s start at the top
Strengths
You know how earlier, I mentioned that current Cleveland management has run this team better thus far than previous ones? Well, that starts with drafting.
There will continue to be questions surrounding if Collin Sexton and Darius Garland will be an effective pairing long-term until they prove it in wins, but one thing is for sure- both improved this year from a statistical perspective. Via Basketball-Reference-
Sexton’s averages last year: 20.8 points, Three assists, 38 percent from distance, 47.2 percent overall
Sexton’s averages this year: 24 points, 4.4 assists, 37.1 percent from distance, 47.5 percent overall.
Not too major of a jump, but the improved playmaking and maintaining his efficiency while having more shots should stand out because doing that is not as easy as it looks. As for Garland-
Garland’s averages last year: 12.3 points, 3.9 assists, 35 percent from distance, 40.1 percent overall.
Garland’s averages this year: 17.5 points, 6.1 assists, 39.5 percent from distance, 45.1 percent overall.
Garland made the bigger all-around jump than Sexton, but that was because he had more room to grow. His jump also showed itself more towards the end of the season, which is very encouraging. So much so that there’s no reason for Cleveland not to see this pairing through.
Speaking of late-season surges, Isaac Okoro saved his best for last too. 16.6 points on 42/30/73 splits for the month of May is sure to catch a crowd’s eye, and his 32-point surge against Phoenix in an overtime thriller only makes his potential all the more salivating.
Time will tell whether Sexton, Garland, or Okoro will qualify as “the guy” on your next championship team. But, at the very least, they’re a start. Factor the young and energetic Jarrett Allen, who, let’s face it, they flat-out stole in the James Harden trade, and this is a solid foundation to go off of. Success may not come right away, but the higher-ups should give this core a pretty long leash. Just not too long, or they might end up like Orlando.
And you know what else? Even if there was some drama along the way, at least none of it came from their coach. That’s a steady improvement with everything that went down last year.
Weaknesses
Even though Cleveland has accumulated some fantastic individual talent since 2018, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts never rings truer than for the Cavaliers. Some of the parts in The Land may impress, but Cleveland as a whole certainly does not. Literally. There’s no statistic to be seen regarding the Cavaliers that will jump out at you. They had the third-lowest offensive rating (105.8) and the sixth-lowest defensive rating (114.4) and only had a net rating (minus-8.6) better than Orlando than Oklahoma City. Their traditional stats tell an even worse story.
Oh well, there certainly must have been some traditional statistic that shows that they were at least average, right?
Uh… sure? They ranked 12th in steals per game (7.7), but other than that, their traditional stats varied from below average to league-worst. According to Basketball-Reference, these were how they ranked in traditional stats on average:
-Points: 103.8 (30th)
-Assists: 23.8 (21st)
-Rebounds: 42.8 (24th)
-Three-point percentage: 33.6 (30th)
-Three-point attempts: 29.7 (28th)
-Three-point makes: 10 (29th)
-Blocks: 4.5 (Tied-for-20th)
-Overall Field Goal Percentage: 45.0 (25th)
Glass Half-full take: It should only go up from here.
Opportunities
See, as bad as those statistics above look, it’s only because the seeds Cleveland has planted have only begun to sprout. Is anyone seriously going to be mad at a flower for barely growing if it’s only been a week into the spring season? Of course not. With another high lottery pick to develop from what’s been regarded as a pretty loaded draft class, the Cavaliers have a young core that should breed intrigue. Neither Sexton nor Garland are prospects to sneeze at. If Okoro builds off of the numbers he put up late in the season, neither will he.
It’s clear that Cleveland has an eye for young talent, and they’re willing to do what it takes to get it. Take the Kevin Porter Jr. drafting, for example. Sure, that didn’t end well, but they knew KPJ’s talent was worth the risk. So even if he’s not fulfilling his promise for Cleveland, he’s justifying their reasoning. If that’s the case, then Cavs fans should trust who management wants.
Between drafting Porter and not having to trade any assets for Jarrett Allen, there’s clearly some savvy among these Cleveland execs. It’s not pretty now, but it’d be foolish to think it won’t get better from here.
Threats
Stop if you’ve heard this one. Kevin Love has no place on this Cavaliers team. That’s been the case for the last three years, and it will not change anytime soon. The knee-jerk reaction has evidently been to get rid of him but is there anyone out there who’s willing to pay $60+ million for someone who:
-Played only 103 games combined over the last three seasons?
-Is coming off 12-point/7-rebound/2.5 assist averages on 41/36/82 splits?
-Has openly sulked in a game on multiple occasions?
There’s certainly a history that Love has with Cleveland, given how long he’s been there. Fun fact: Only 11 players in the league have stayed longer with their current team than Love, and that could drop down to seven after free agency is said and done this summer – but he hasn’t fit their timeline since LeBron bolted. Of course, that didn’t stop him from getting a nice fat extension that very summer, but the point remains.
With Love entering the wrong side of 30, he shouldn’t be in Cleveland, but all indications say no one would consider trading for him, given everything that’s happened since 2018. So, Cleveland can either keep the Love train going until the contract expires (or expiring) or they can give him the Andre Drummond treatment.
This probably is not going to have a happy ending. But, on the flip side, both sides will probably be happy once it finally does.
A constant theme here from the get-go has been that, as bad as Cleveland as been for the past three years, a. that was to be expected in their situation and b. they are far from hopeless.
Having said that, Orlando was brought up earlier for a reason. They haven’t tasted anywhere close to the success that they did during the Dwight Howard era. At the beginning of the post-Dwight era, their management pulled off some savvy deals for quality players like Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, and Tobias Harris on top of some solid drafting like Victor Oladipo and Aaron Gordon. Most of that got undone by ill-advised trades like swapping Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis’ draft rights for Serge Ibaka, and giving up Tobias Harris to Detroit for unwanted spare parts.
That all went down because management lost their patience too quickly. In case you missed it, they could have had Oladipo, Vucevic, Sabonis, Harris, Fournier, and Gordon all on the same team. Maybe that wasn’t a contender but it was a team that would have given them some options. Then they compounded it by playing that depleted core out. All it got them was nine total playoff games in the decade post-Dwight.
The Cavaliers should look at that and realize that time is on their side. It’s now on them to use it wisely.
Now What? The Detroit Pistons
Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey are instilling a winning culture, Jerami Grant’s evolved into a borderline All-Star, and the Detroit Pistons are one of three teams with the highest odds of procuring the top draft pick. Bobby Krivitsky examines what comes next for them.
Expect this to be a quiet offseason for the Detroit Pistons.
General manager Troy Weaver said as much when speaking with local media on the heels of their last game of the season: “I don’t anticipate having too many roster spots available,” said Weaver. “The answers for the Pistons moving forward are all in-house.”
The cornerstone of this attempt to rejuvenate the Pistons is establishing a culture that leads to a winning product on the court and, as ambitious as it may sound, appeals to star players looking for a new home.
Bringing in Dwane Casey, who joined the franchise in the summer of 2018, two years before Weaver came on board, to carry out that vision as head coach has proven a step in the right direction, which is why, earlier this month, Casey signed an extension that will last through the 2023-24 campaign.
When the news of Casey’s extension got announced, a part of the statement from Pistons’ owner Tom Gores included the following message.
“He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability, and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players.”
That sentiment is a reflection of Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart being candidates for an NBA All-Rookie Team. It stems from Josh Jackson and Frank Jackson having the best campaigns of their NBA careers. And it also speaks to Killian Hayes, who Detroit selected with the seventh pick in the 2020 draft, demonstrating signs of growth on both ends of the floor despite only playing 26 games as a 19-year-old rookie.
After playing two collegiate seasons for Jay Wright at Villanova, Bey came to the NBA as advertised, quickly proving he was ready to contribute at both ends of the floor. That is why Bey ended up starting 53 of the 70 games he played, producing 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He did so while taking 6.6 threes per game and converting them at a 38 percent clip. Defensively, as a mobile, 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Bey showed the coveted versatility to guard threes and fours.
As for Stewart, while he may be an undersized big man at 6-foot-8, he is also 250 pounds and has a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Stewart’s a high-energy player with a motor that never runs cold; like Bey, his style of play meshes perfectly with the culture the Pistons are trying to establish. Furthermore, he has the necessary mobility to defend bigger fours. In his rookie campaign, Stewart averaged 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Hayes came into the NBA as a raw 19-year-old, and he played 26 games, so it is not a surprise he finished the season with a modest stat line of 6.8 points, 5.3 assists and a steal per contest. He has a high ceiling, and his feel for the game and playmaking, two of the top traits that convinced the Pistons to draft him with the seventh pick, were on display during his brief rookie campaign.
While that is encouraging, it also comes as no surprise Hayes has vast room for improvement across the board. Above all else, he needs to capitalize on entering the offseason healthy and work to become a more effective shooter. In those 26 games, Hayes shot just 35.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc. His speed and ability to attack off the dribble pressure the defense and make him a threat to score at the rim. In addition to working towards becoming a three-level scorer, Hayes needs to become more comfortable making plays when going to his right. Until he is more effective from both sides of the floor, defenses can minimize his impact.
Of course, it wasn’t just the younger players on the Pistons who took their game to the next level this season. Jerami Grant, the team’s prized offseason acquisition, evolved into a borderline All-Star. After being an integral part of a Western Conference Finals run with the Denver Nuggets, Grant relished his chance to be the primary option. He showed off an improved ability to attack the rim off the dribble, which helped him generate a career-high 22.3 points per game this season.
Grant went from never averaging more than 3.7 threes per game in a single season to taking 6.1 shots from beyond the arc per contest. What makes him producing over 20 points per game this season even more impressive is the rise in three-point attempts saw his three-point shooting percentage drop from nearly 39 to 35 percent, making him league-average from long range.
The next step for Grant, who at 27 is just entering his prime, is to improve as a playmaker. Sure, he’s working alongside a young supporting cast and playing on a team that just registered the second-worst record in the NBA, but their roster figures to be better next season. It seems safe to believe he’s aiming to average more than 2.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign.
And now that the Pistons are on to offseason goals, there’s nothing more important than for them to secure the best pick possible. They’ve done their part finishing with the second-worst record in the league, which means that along with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, they’ll have the highest odds of procuring the top pick and a 52.1 percent chance of getting a top-four selection. Detroit has also ensured they’ll pick no lower than sixth. Now, it’s a matter of how good a hand they get dealt at the draft lottery, which takes place June 22.
Whether it’s winning the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes, adding a potential franchise center in Evan Mobley, a pure scorer like Jalen Green, or a polished combo guard in Jalen Suggs, ideally, the Pistons are picking in the top four. This year’s draft is a prime opportunity for them to add a player who can become a top-three player on a championship team, and if anyone from this class lives up to that billing, that’s the range they’re most likely to get selected.
With Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey at the helm, it’s a safe bet the Pistons will continue to progress next season while still in the early stages of their rebuild. But lottery luck bringing one of the top-four prospects to the Motor City would figure to go a long way towards the Pistons’ resurgence.
