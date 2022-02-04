3 Best De’Aaron Fox Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline

NBA Trade Deadline season is officially here as the days continue to count down until next week’s deadline in the NBA. Most front offices around the league have had discussions about one or two players, but the Sacramento Kings have been rumored to trade just about anyone and everyone on their roster. A De’Aaron Fox trade is what everyone is talking about most, as the young guard could help out many teams.

Let’s take a look at the most likely De’Aaron Fox trade destinations and the NBA Trade Deadline.

De’Aaron Fox Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline

LA Clippers

There are many teams that desperately need a fix at point guard, and the Clippers certainly fit that bill. Reggie Jackson has been quite the story in Los Angeles but the Eric Bledsoe reunion has not worked out at all. The Clippers rank 18th in assists and 15th in pace, two areas where a De’Aaron Fox trade would have an immediate impact. Fox is among the most explosive guards, with a first step and top-end speed that allow him to get to the rim at will.

Obviously, this team is far from where they expected to be this year. Coming into this season, they knew they would be without Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George could be on the shelf for the rest of the year as well. Without their two superstars on the floor, this team is not going to go far. Should they be able to acquire a talent like Fox, that would give them an incredible “big three” that would rival most teams in the league.

"To say that last night somehow should encourage the Kings to trade De'Aaron Fox I think is incredibly reactive and borderline silly… but they should have traded De'Aaron Fox last Summer and I fully believe they should trade De'Aaron Fox right now…" – @CarmichaelDave pic.twitter.com/1nfw6OcQ7z — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) February 3, 2022

Surrounding Fox with shooters would make his penetration into the paint even more devastating to the opponent. With guys like George, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Morris spotting up outside, their offense would be nearly unstoppable. Fox is one of the best finishers at the rim, and nearly 70 percent of his shot attempts come inside the paint. The Clippers would definitely be one of the top teams in the West with Fox and a healthy Leonard and George.

New Orleans Pelicans

Another team that could put together a new “big three” with a De’Aaron Fox trade would be the Pelicans. While it has been a downright dreadful season for New Orleans, a pairing of Zion Williamson and Fox would be quite the combination. With a one-two punch of power and speed, this franchise could finally have a solid young core alongside Brandon Ingram. David Griffin has been on the hot seat for quite some time, and all indications are that the Pelicans will actually be buyers at the deadline.

New Orleans is swimming in future draft picks from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday deals that could be enticing to Sacramento. They also have their own picks and plenty of young players that could interest the Kings. Adding Devonte’ Graham in the offseason was a great pickup but he is not the facilitator and shot-creator that Fox has proven to be. Playing alongside Fox though will allow Graham to be even more effective from behind the arc.

The Pelicans are 23rd in pace and rank 25th in offense and 23rd in defense. Fox would be a tremendous boost in both areas when he is engaged as an on-ball defender. If the Pelicans sit idle during the next week, there will be even more smoke around the rumors of Zion leaving in the future. Fox, Zion, and Ingram are all 24 or younger, and could possibly take this organization to places they have never been before.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have been searching for their point guard of the future for decades. If they were to pull off a De’Aaron Fox trade, it would set the league on fire. After their success last season, New York has fallen flat on their face this year as they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle has regressed and their 24th-ranked offense has been a major disappointment. Fox could certainly eradicate that problem.

New York ranks 29th in assists and 27th in steals this season. The Kemba Walker signing has clearly not worked out and with Derrick Rose still out of the lineup, they continue to run their offense through Randle at the high post. It worked last year, but he is not the same player. Fox would open things up on the perimeter for shooters like Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and Cam Reddish. He would also have some serious lob threats at the rim with Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin.

Perhaps a pick-and-roll partnership between Randle and Fox would rejuvenate the big man’s form from last year. It might not bear fruit this season but at least they would have a solid core heading into the summer. It might cost them someone like RJ Barrett but with Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes, and Reddish still there, this team would be vastly improved and much more entertaining to watch.