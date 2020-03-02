NBA
NBA Daily: The Season From Hell
It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another to disappoint when you had such strong aspirations. Matt John dives into why the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are going through a season from hell.
There are several ways in which a team can experience a season from hell.
The most common one being among the worst teams in the league. Losing pretty much night in and night out for 82 games a season is never a fun ride for anyone. The one solace to all of that? If you lose that many games in a season, it’s probably because you weren’t expected to win coming into the season. You can’t really disappoint when not much was expected of you to begin with. That’s the one solace to take for New York Knicks fans.
Another interpretation is when the injury bug ruins the season. It’s tough to watch a team that had the potential to be something special only to be ruined by battle wounds. There is a solace to all of that as well. As bad as things may be, the one comfort is that with past success, things were supposed to be better but, through no one’s wrongdoing, it just hasn’t. That’s the one upside to being a Portland Trail Blazers fan.
However, the worst variation of the season from hell is when a team that came into the season swimming in championship aspirations don’t look one bit like the team they were supposed to be. Why is this one the worst? Because there is no upside. Disappointment may have been a possibility, but the odds were very low, and even if it was in play, it wasn’t supposed to be to that degree. Maybe some injuries have come along, but even when the team’s healthy, it’s not making much of a difference regardless.
It isn’t a pleasant experience, and it makes the season seem much longer than it is. The worst part is that the potential was there. They just couldn’t reach it. Several teams over this past decade alone have endured through their own season from hell. The 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers. The 2015-16 Houston Rockets. The 2017-18 Washington Wizards. The 2018-19 Boston Celtics. It’s rare to see one team go through something like this in a season.
In the 2019-20 season, we have two: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz.
The Sixers and the Jazz have nearly identical records — but Utah has one less loss at 37-22. They are both in the thick of the playoff race in both of their respective conferences. Moreover, both had two players from their roster representing the franchise during the All-Star Game in Chicago, as they should have. Yet, there seems to not be much surrounding either team besides pure melancholy.
How did this happen? For Philly, it’s a little explainable because the warning signs were there. JJ Redick alone did so much because of the spacing he provided, but he departed for New Orleans. Jimmy Butler gave the 76ers a cushion with his go-to scoring when Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons didn’t have it going and, he too, left.
The prevailing theory was that Philadelphia still had Embiid and Simmons – two of the league’s best players 25 and under – so, even with those departures, as long as they had the right support system around them, the team would only continue to grow. Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford among others are stellar supporting options as well.
And that’s the problem. They’re just not the right ones. The pieces just don’t fit together. Both Harris and Richardson have been productive in their roles, but they haven’t been able to replicate the same outputs they had with their previous teams. Horford has been a flat-out disaster as the fit with Embiid has not been good — much of that attributed to the former’s physical decline. The two have a net rating of minus-1.1 when they share the court – so the handsomely-paid Horford has been relegated to a bench role.
The idea that the 76ers might be better off trading one of Embiid or Simmons has picked up a fair amount of steam. Their two-man net rating isn’t exactly great – sharing a net rating os plus-0.9 – and with the floor spacing not as good as it once was – Philadelphia is 19th in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage – teams are exploiting the lack of shooting that Embiid and Simmons provide.
What baffles is that the 76ers have the look of a contender at home, having gone 28-2 – a better home record than the Milwaukee Bucks – while simultaneously looking awful on the road, winning only nine of 30 games.
It hasn’t been all bad. Matisse Thybulle has been as good as advertised defensively while proving himself to be a much better shooter than we thought, hitting on 36 percent from distance. Furkan Korkmaz has also come alive as a floor spacer. Even Simmons, who still has yet to prove that he can actually shoot a basketball, has improved his individual defense enough that he is very much in the running for a spot on an All-Defense roster.
But that shouldn’t be the biggest positives coming out of Philadelphia. This was supposed to be the year they took the next step. Instead, they’re on a 50-win pace. That wouldn’t be so bad seeing how they won 51 games last year, but staying the same when you were supposed to be in the title conversation is not a good sign.
The same can be said about the Jazz.
They too were expected to take a bigger leap this season, which, in all fairness is harder in the Western Conference, but they’re on pace to win 50 as well — a total that would match their wins mark from last season.
For the Jazz, it’s a little stranger to see this result from them. It’s true that they lost some key culture-forming pieces like Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio and Jae Crowder, but it was clear that the team’s ceiling with those guys next to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was limited — especially on the offensive end.
More importantly, they replaced them with excellently-perceived locker room guys that should’ve upgraded the roster as far as talent went. No one took issue with them bringing in Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis among others. In fact, the common belief was that the Jazz would be a sleeper in the conference because their roster makeup had little holes.
But alas, it hasn’t been that way. Not at all.
Utah’s offense certainly has improved – they rank 10th in offensive rating scoring 112.1 points per 100 possessions – but the airtight defense that Salt Lake once prided themselves on has fallen out of the top ten. They currently rank 12th in defensive rating by allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions.
The improvement on the offensive end stems unsurprisingly from Mitchell’s growth – 24.7 points on 46/36/86 splits – and the vastly improved three-point shooting, topping the league in percentage at 38.2. Not to mention, Jordan Clarkson has been freaking awesome for them – where would they be right now if they hadn’t traded for him? Still, they remain the same because defensively, they’ve taken a step back.
Bogdanovic has not helped Utah’s cause on that side of the ball, and because the Davis signing has flopped so badly, Utah’s interior defense suffers when Gobert goes out despite Tony Bradley’s best efforts. It might be safe to say that enough credit wasn’t given to Rubio, Favors and Crowder for what they did on that end. Just as it might be safe to say with his struggles and all, Utah acquired Conley at the wrong time.
It’s made Utah not as enjoyable to watch, too, and that’s why their season from hell has been so odd. This Jazz team competed in the conference for the last two years because they rose above their collective talent. The cohesion and sense of togetherness made them both fun to watch and easy to root for. Now, it’s not just that their progress has stagnated. The body language looks… different.
Yikes pic.twitter.com/7Mo56T6VXn
— Thisguy (@cheehooMF) February 25, 2020
Of course, that’s just one instance — but that chip on their shoulder just doesn’t seem to be there anymore. The Jazz will still make the playoffs pending any serious injury to Mitchell or Gobert, alas, their hopes of going on a long playoff run are fizzling as fast as the 76ers’ have.
If this really is where both seasons are headed, they then have to think about what their next move might be when it all ends. After 2013, the Lakers spent a lot of time picking up the pieces post-Dwight Howard. Following 2016, the Rockets re-tooled and built a better core around James Harden.
They say it’s not over until the fat lady sings and although she hasn’t done that for Philadelphia or Utah quite yet — she sure has been whistling for a bit now.
NBA
NBA Daily: Stunning Playoff Berth Slipping From Injury-Riddled Grizzlies’ Grasp
Injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke have exacerbated the Grizzlies’ greatest weakness. At eighth in the West and facing the league’s toughest remaining schedule, can Memphis cling to a playoff spot? Jack Winter takes a look.
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing with house money.
Not even a year removed from finally and fully dismantling the most successful era in franchise history, Memphis finds itself in pole position for the Western Conference’s last playoff spot. The eighth-place Grizzlies, 28-31, are two games up on both the Portland Trail Blazers and two and-a-half games ahead New Orleans Pelicans with just six weeks remaining in the regular season. The San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns aren’t far behind, but conventional wisdom is that Memphis’ chief competition for the postseason is Portland and New Orleans.
The biggest reasons why are self-evident. Damian Lillard was playing at an MVP level before going down with a minor groin injury before the All-Star break. Trevor Ariza has proven a perfect fit on both sides of the ball for the Blazers, Zach Collins is coming back from injury next month and there’s still a chance Portland gets a lift – even it’s psychological as much as physical – from the potential return of Jusuf Nurkic.
The Pelicans, meanwhile, have been the league’s eighth-best team since Christmas. Their new starting five of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors boasts a +21.8 net rating in 147 minutes. No other lineup has played even a fifth of that total since the No. 1 pick debuted on January 22, but those featuring Williamson at small-ball five have been even more dominant than New Orleans’ starters.
Unfortunately, the race for the eighth seed can’t be conducted in a vacuum of equal remaining competition and perfect health. As the playoffs fast approach, there’s ample evidence completely out of their control suggesting the Grizzlies will fall victim to that reality.
Jaren Jackson Jr. sprained his left knee against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22, and is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week. That forthcoming update almost certainly won’t align with his return to the court, though, especially debilitating because Memphis has struggled immensely without him, going 0-3 so far.
Two of those games came absent of Brandon Clarke, too, who started in Jackson’s place versus the LA Clippers on Monday before exiting with a right quad injury. It was announced shortly thereafter that he’d miss at least the next two weeks, leaving Memphis without two of its top three players up front as the West’s postseason push intensifies.
Even that description doesn’t accurately convey just how valuable Jackson and Clarke have been to the Grizzlies this season.
There’s an argument to be made that Memphis is the worst long-range shooting team in basketball. The Grizzlies rank 23rd in three-point percentage and 26th in three-point rate, per Cleaning the Glass. The hapless New York Knicks are the only team to rank lower in both accuracy and frequency from beyond the arc. No team with playoff aspirations other than Memphis sits in the league’s bottom third of both categories.
The good news is that coach Taylor Jenkins and front office honcho Zach Kleiman have ample time to modernize their team’s shot profile. The Grizzlies, remember, were never supposed to compete for the playoffs this season, and Ja Morant has been solid enough from three as a rookie to alleviate the major concerns about his shooting ability during the pre-draft process. But the promise of the future only deflects so much from the bad news of the present, which is that Memphis has been left especially punchless from deep as Jackson and Clarke watch from the bench.
Jackson’s development into a long-range assassin has come more rapidly than anyone anticipated. He’s shooting 39.7 percent on over six tries per game, and there’s not a single player Jackson’s height or taller who matches his blend of usage and three-point rate, according to data compiled at Basketball-Reference. Jackson isn’t a superstar yet, or even all that close, but he’s already a unicorn offensively.
Jackson doesn’t just launch threes on pops to the arc or simple ball reversals, like most players his size that boast legitimate shooting range. He’s comfortable letting fly almost no matter how far he is behind the three-point line, and almost no matter how his feet and shoulders are aligned on the catch.
Jenkins calls several pet plays per game to free Jackson up for clean looks from beyond the arc. Grizzlies guards have also grown adept at fooling defenses by screening for Jackson away from the ball, during instances that otherwise resemble routine NBA offense.
Clarke is way ahead of schedule as a shooter, too. After taking just 15 triples during his lone season at Gonzaga, he’s 21-of-52 from three as a rookie, good for 40.4 percent.
Obviously, Clarke isn’t a high-volume three-point shooter. He does the vast majority of his damage as a pick-and-roll finisher, finding small gaps in the defense to make himself available for pocket passes and lobs that often end with authority at the rim. But the gravity Clarke provides when he’s not involved in Memphis’ initial offensive action still matters, especially given the team’s utter lack of imminently threatening shooters without Jackson in the fold.
Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng have worked hard to extend their range to the arc midway through their careers. Both have shown they can knock down open triples, but neither is the type of shooter who defenses fear. The same goes for Kyle Anderson, now starting next to Valanciunas at the 4, as well as Morant, Tyus Jones, Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton. The notoriously-streaky Dillon Brooks is currently Memphis’ sole rotation player who deserves to be guarded like a real three-point threat.
The result? Possessions like these from the Grizzlies’ home loss on Friday night, when the Sacramento Kings consistently packed the paint with multiple defenders, completely unafraid of Memphis making them pay from the outside.
The numbers are just as damning as the eye test. Lineups without Jackson and Clarke that include Morant take threes on 28.5 percent of their possessions, ranking in the fifth percentile league-wide. Those units attempt 36.2 percent of their shots at the rim, compared to the 46.6 percent ratio of quintets featuring all three of Memphis’ young building blocks – the highest share of rim attempts among any lineup in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.
If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Grizzlies’ remaining schedule – the most difficult in basketball, according to Tankathon – doesn’t really toughen up until mid-March. Beginning with a key March 12 tilt in Portland, a whopping 16 of their final 17 regular-season games come against teams that will make the playoffs or are fighting tooth and nail to get there. There’s a chance both Jackson and Clarke are back by then.
On the other hand, considering just how rough its last month of the schedule is, wouldn’t it be better for the Grizzlies to bank wins against subpar opponents like the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, who they face in early March? But if Friday’s loss to the Kings is any indication, Memphis is just as likely to lose to those foes without Jackson and Clarke as they are to powerhouses like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors at full-strength.
These are good problems for the Grizzlies to have. Before 2019-20 tipped off in October, literally no one expected them to be in the playoff hunt entering the season’s final stretch. Missing the playoffs might actually be best for this team’s long-term plans, too. Boston gets Memphis’ first-round pick if it falls outside the top-six, and flattened lottery odds increase the likelihood of teams that just miss out on the postseason vaulting into premium position. The Grizzlies, basically, would undoubtedly rather convey that pick to the Celtics next season, when they’re a year older, wiser and more experienced.
But that dynamic won’t blunt the disappointment of Memphis’ potential late-season collapse in real time. The Grizzlies have been one of the league’s most exciting teams this season, playing with the urgency and electricity that belongs in the playoffs. What a coronation it would be of Morant’s star-turning rookie campaign for the Grizzlies to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, with millions and millions watching worldwide.
Memphis’ breakout on the postseason stage, to be clear, will come regardless. But if early takeaways from the Grizzlies’ play absent Jackson and Clarke are any indication, it won’t be until this time next year.
NBA
NBA Daily: Solidifying The Lakers’ Closing Lineup
Title aspirations for the Los Angeles Lakers hinge on the health of their two big stars, but figuring out the three best players to put alongside them in close games could determine their fate. Chad Smith writes.
Once the Los Angeles Lakers were able to acquire Anthony Davis, the attention immediately turned towards their roster construction. With LeBron James fully healthy, these two were widely regarded as being the best duo in the entire league. Aside from the two superstars though, there wasn’t much left on the table.
In a way, the story of the 2019-20 Lakers has been their reclamation projects. Players that were thought to be on their last leg or out the door have unexpectedly become valuable pieces to the puzzle.
Dwight Howard already had a rocky tenure with the organization, but was brought in on a non-guaranteed deal. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was re-signed and JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo were brought back on team-friendly deals. Many people had forgotten about Avery Bradley and Jared Dudley, but they too have thrived alongside James and Davis throughout the course of the season.
Aside from James and Davis, the Lakers have just two players that are making more than $4.8 million this season.
Obviously, playing with high-level superstars will enable them to play at a higher level themselves. When the attention is focused elsewhere, guys will have the opportunity to make an impact. That being said, it is still up to them to make the correct reads, know where to be on the floor and to make the right decision — if and when the ball gets to them.
Frank Vogel had some success with the Indiana {acers and eventually took the reins of the Orlando Magic. He has never coached a team like this before. Vogel has had many up-close looks at James throughout his career, as their paths often met in the postseason. Vogel was 0-10 in the playoffs against James’ teams, but now he is on the other side.
While not considered one of the five best coaches in the league, Vogel is tasked with arguably the most difficult job. He has the best weapons to use, in James and Davis, but he also has to know how to use them. With the size that the Lakers possess, they have found a way to exploit their opponent with these Hail Mary passes from one end of the floor to the other. They have feasted on lobs at the rim, whether it be James, Davis, McGee or Howard.
Another thing that Vogel must manage is egos. David Griffin has spoken eloquently on this subject before, having been in Cleveland during the days with LeBron. Phil Jackson had to deal with guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. With the player empowerment of today, managing James might be the toughest of all.
As challenging as all of those things may be, the riddle that the Lakers need to figure out is how they are going to close games. Many people will focus on who is starting and playing which positions, but the real foundation of the team is figuring out the five best players to have on the floor during a tight game. This is something that every team needs to have figured out before the playoffs begin.
One recent example of this was the “death lineup” that the Golden State Warriors have used during their championship runs. They would play a type of small-ball with Draymond Green playing the center position, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the guard spots and Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala at the forward positions. This unit was virtually unstoppable and thrived on both ends of the floor.
The Lakers don’t have an obvious lineup of five guys that fit in every position. That is actually one of their greatest strengths. Putting James at the point guard spot allows them to go bigger with either McGee or Howard alongside Davis. They could go smaller and shift Davis to the center spot and play three guards with James. This type of versatility and flexibility is a big reason why they have had so much success in the regular season.
As the trade deadline approached, the Lakers were able to identify a few areas of need. They could always use more perimeter shooting, but what they really needed was another playmaker to run the offense when LeBron was resting. Rondo has been a good floor general, but his lack of shot creation and threat as an overall shooter can hurt them.
Alex Caruso may not look the part of your typical NBA player just walking down the street, but he has been instrumental to the Lakers’ winning ways. The former G League guard has shown the ability to read defenses, get to the rim, make the correct pass and also the ability to play off the ball. That has been one of the reasons why he and James have had such great chemistry.
On average, James and Caruso play together for about ten minutes per game. The two have a 23.4 net rating together, which is the highest of any two-player combination in the league this season. Alex is also very adept at taking care of the ball, which James has praised him for.
One thought has been how would the Lakers use their size against smaller teams like Houston and Dallas? Often their size has been a major advantage, but the smaller lineups have given them some trouble so far. That isn’t to say that it will not work in the postseason, but it cannot be viewed as an automatic solution when they face those teams.
Depending on the opponent, the Lakers could throw out a multitude of finishing lineups. Should they choose to be reactionary and try to match up with their opponent, there could be a lineup with Danny Green and Caldwell-Pope in order to mitigate a strong backcourt. They have also been giving more minutes to Kyle Kuzma and even newly-signed Markieff Morris to gauge their fit.
Should they face a team like Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia in The Finals, the focus may be on the frontcourt instead. Trying to defend bigger guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid is definitely a challenge. All three of those teams have a combination of size and strength, with players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown, etc. These are lineups where the Lakers could realistically have just one guard on the floor.
The toughest test the Lakers might face in the postseason is the team they share the city with. The LA Clippers haven’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, but if this group is able to flip the switch after 82 games, things could get very interesting in May.
Much like their older brothers, the Clippers have the ability to alter their lineup at the drop of a hat. Defense is the main focus in the playoffs, and this team is oozing with piranhas at every position. They can also go big or small, depending on what Doc Rivers is feeling. That being said, they may not have enough big men to combat all of the Lakers’ centers.
The Lakers have a firm grasp on the top seed in the Western Conference and rank inside the top five in both offense and defense. Their abundant role players have all bought in and are rolling on all cylinders at the moment. Giving 12 players substantial minutes will not continue as the regular season comes to a close. How Vogel opts to attack the closing minutes will be key to them raising their 17th championship banner.
Potential health issues aside, figuring out their five closers will be the biggest problem the Lakers face. It is a problem that 29 other organizations would love to have.
NBA
NBA Daily: Dennis Smith Jr. Taking Lumps Until His Time Comes
In the middle of his toughest professional season, Dennis Smith Jr. remains surprisingly positive through injuries, limited playing time and personal tragedy. Drew Maresca caught up with the New York Knicks guard to discuss his approach to the game and what he can do to get back on track.
Dennis Smith Jr. sits at his locker, checking his phone and listening to music before most games. He’s available to the press in the locker room more than most Knicks, but he’s looked increasingly forlorn. It wasn’t supposed to go like this.
“I’m thinking exactly what you’re thinking,” Smith Jr. told Basketball Insiders. “I had a good rookie year. Sophomore year was solid, too. I played well when I got here last year. Now to have things going the way they are…You just can’t dwell on it – positive or negative. You can’t change it. All I can do is focus on the right now.”
Smith Jr. is presently a reserve guard for the New York Knicks, but it wasn’t long ago that he was the Dallas Mavericks’ point guard of the future.
He was drafted by the Mavericks with the ninth overall pick in 2017 after demonstrating elite athleticism and leaping ability at NC State. There was a lot of speculation that the Knicks would draft their point guard of the future, and Smith Jr. looked like the obvious pick. But the team ultimately decided on Frank Ntilikina over Smith Jr. Considering the franchise’s draft mishaps, Smith Jr. was unsurprisingly playing well, whereas Ntilikina struggled. Adding insult to injury, LeBron James and others piled on by publicly supporting Smith Jr.
“The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough,” LeBron James said after a game against Dallas in November 2017. “He should be a Knick. That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. Dallas is definitely, I know they’re excited that he didn’t go there.”
Smith Jr. had a successful rookie season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per game. As expected, he had some jaw-dropping highlights, but struggled shooting the ball – posting a field goal percentage of 39.5 percent. Still, the future looked bright.
But things quickly became complicated. The Mavericks executed a draft-day trade in 2018, which enabled them to select Luka Doncic. Doncic had been (and continues to be) otherworldly as the Mavericks’ lead guard since his very first game. So just like that, Smith Jr. was expendable.
Fast forward to Feb. 1, 2019 – Smith Jr. was dealt to New York along with Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round draft picks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. And serendipitously, the Knicks got their guy.
Smith Jr. continued his fairly strong play in New York for the remainder of last season. In 21 games with the Knicks, he averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists in 28.6 minutes per game after seeing dips in points (12.9) and assists (4.3) with Dallas. The key takeaway for the Knicks pertaining to Smith Jr. was that he showed promise. Still, there was enough doubt that the Knicks signed free agent point guard Elfrid Payton.
Then-head coach David Fizdale spoke highly of Smith Jr.’s performances in training camp, but the third-year guard’s back injury flared up, causing him to miss seven consecutive games after struggling in the first three games of the season.
But Smith Jr.’s role remained unclear after he returned. On the whole, 2019-20 has been tough on him. He is posting only 5.5 points and 3 assists per game, and he’s shooting only 34 percent from the field and 29.6 percent on three-pointers. But most alarmingly, he’s really struggled to secure playing time.
February has been Smith Jr.’s most successful month so far this season; he’s averaging 6.6 points in 17.9 minutes per game – a far cry what was expected of him just a few years ago. And previous months were just more of the same. Smith Jr. averaged only 5 points in 10.4 minutes per game in January, 5.3 points in 17 minutes in December, 6.4 points in 17.8 minutes in November and only 1 point in 8.7 minutes in October.
While it’s logical to assume he’s suffering from residual setbacks related to his preseason back injury, Smith Jr. is quick to distance himself from that excuse.
“There’s no physical limitations on me,” Smith Jr. told Basketball Insiders. “I’ve been practicing, haven’t missed any practices. My wind is good, too. Last time we played the Pacers, I played big minutes. So I’m definitely good.”
While he may be healthy, it’s hard for anyone to develop a rhythm when minutes are limited.
“It’s been tough on me for a while,” Smith Jr. explained. “I’m just looking for an opportunity. Even if my minutes are limited, I can’t worry about going out there and worry about trying to play perfect. It’s hard to do, especially when your time is cut. It’s something I gotta get better at. It’s just another challenge.
“But I’ve had a lot of challenges in my life, whether it’s basketball or not. And I ain’t never quit at nothing. I’m gonna keep pushing. Like I always say, my faith in myself is always high.”
It might seem as if Smith Jr. is surprisingly upbeat considering the uncertainty surrounding his role, but he’s been blessed with a new perspective and approach.
“I’m still only 22 – but I understand how important the mental part of the game is,” Smith Jr. told Basketball Insiders. “And I’ve been working at that, at staying positive and waiting for my chance.”
Chances have been few and far between for Smith Jr. this season. But fortuitously, an opportunity recently presented itself when Ntilikina aggravated a groin injury that’s resulted in him missing the last four games. Ideally, Smith Jr. and Ntilikina should play alongside one another; Smith Jr. will take any playing time however he gets it.
Prior to Thursday night, when Smith Jr. suffered a concussion and did not return to the game, he appeared more comfortable in the last few games. He led the Knicks in assists (6) last Friday against Indiana, scored 15 points in a loss to Houston on Monday and posted a huge highlight dunk on Wednesday again Charlotte.
“I know I’m fully capable,” Smith Jr. said. “The NBA is a lot about opportunity. We all know I’m more than capable.”
While Smith Jr. remains positive about capitalizing on opportunities, he was clearly less enthusiastic about discussing the reasons behind why he may not be playing. It could be indicative of a rift between Smith Jr. and Miller. It could be that he understands that Miller might not return as coach next season. Or it could mean that he’s simply focused on improving and tuning out all of the background noise.
“The rotation is the rotation and that’s out of my control,” Smith Jr. said.
“I just have to focus on the things I can control,” Smith explained. “Maintain my work ethic, my physical, my mental – definitely my mental. Understanding the differences in my actual life, dealing with ups and downs. Take my lumps like a champ and keep moving.”
So while Smith Jr. has struggled to carve out a role in the league this season, lots of accomplished people close to the game believe in him. James’ quote from 2017 is the highest profile example, but there’s numerous others. Elfrid Payton was a 2014 lottery pick himself and played alongside another uber-athletic point guard for nearly four seasons in Victor Oladipo. And Payton’s still impressed with what he’s seen from Smith Jr.
“He’s building momentum. A breakthrough is coming for him,” Payton told Basketball Insiders. “He’s shown flashes in practice. He’s very talented. It’s coming. Any day now.”
Doug McDermott, his former Dallas teammate and current Indiana swingman, also spoke highly of Smith Jr. and his abilities after the Knicks-Pacers game on Friday. He sympathizes with Smith Jr. sadly losing his stepmother last October. He was inactive for the seven games before returning to action.
“We all loved Dennis. He’s a hell of a player,” McDermott told Basketball Insiders. “He’s gone through a lot this year on and off of the floor, and with some family stuff. I’m not super close with him, but it must be weighing on him. He’s got a lot of talent. People have to stay patient with him. It’s a tough market to play in (New York), especially when you’re struggling. I went through it in Chicago. But I know he’ll have a long career. I believe in him. He’s too talented not to be in this league.”
Smith Jr. approaches the game differently these days, but as he indicated, he’ll never quit. Yes, the road has been windier than expected, but the destination remains.
It might not be on everyone’s preferred timeline, but the flying 22-year-old point guard will make his mark on the NBA.