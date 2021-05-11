Report: Jaylen Brown to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Ligament in Left Wrist

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter