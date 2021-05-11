Connect with us

Report: Jaylen Brown to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Ligament in Left Wrist

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Sources: Bradley Beal Day-to-Day with Left Hamstring Strain

23 hours ago

May 10, 2021

Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to Retire

4 weeks ago

April 16, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat.

Source: LaMarcus Aldridge via Malika Andrews on Twitter

Sources: Jamal Murray to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left ACL

4 weeks ago

April 14, 2021

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has a torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

