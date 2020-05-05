Sources: Nets, Rockets Interested in Tom Thibodeau

The [New York] Post reported in February that [Tom] Thibodeau would be on Leon Rose’s short list and looked to be a favorite if the new team president chose not to bring back Mike Miller as head coach.

While his reputation took a hit with the failure in bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and allegedly mishandling young talent, sources told The Post the [Brooklyn] Nets and Houston [Rockets] will have strong interest, too. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni will be a free agent.

Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post