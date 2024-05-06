Mavericks Sign Coach Jason Kidd to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Dallas Mavericks and coach Jason Kidd have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Kidd, 51, is coming off his third season as the team’s coach.

The NBA Hall of Famer is 140-106 (.569) in the regular season and 13-11 (.542) in the playoffs as Dallas’ coach. Kidd was mentioned as a potential coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after the team fired Darvin Ham.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Mavericks hold fifth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In two of his three seasons, Kidd has coached the team to at least 50 wins (52 in 2021-22 and 50 in 2023-24) and playoff series wins. Of course, he led the Mavs to the Western Conference finals in 2022.

“We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension,” Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said.

“Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons. We are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has won three playoff series with organization; Luka Doncic will be eligible for supermax

“I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” general manager Nico Harrison added.

“As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”

In addition to Kidd, the key to Dallas’ success has been five-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic. During the regular season, he became the second-fastest NBA player to register 75 career triple-doubles. In fact, he accomplished this feat in his 392nd career game.

I asked Jason Kidd what’s the key to building a great team: “Patience, time. Having the right people. Sometimes it takes time to find those right pieces and when you do, you hold on to them… this group is really good in the short amount of time so we have to build on that.” pic.twitter.com/KvlVyV7U2d — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 5, 2024

Oscar Robertson leads the all-time list with just 182 games needed to record 75 triple-doubles. At just 25 years and 26 days old, Doncic became the second-youngest player behind Robertson (24 years, 27 days old) to reach the mark.

Additionally, Doncic had seven straight 20-point triple-doubles. This tied him with Michael Jordan (1989) and Robertson (1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Doncic will become eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025. However, he first has to make All-NBA First Team this season. He would earn $73.4 million per season on such a deal.

Furthermore, the four-time All-NBA member is currently making $40.04 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million contract he signed with the Mavericks in 2021.