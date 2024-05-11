Is Luka Doncic (Knee, Ankle) Playing In Game 3 Against Thunder?

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was downgraded to questionable on Friday’s injury report, citing a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Game 3 matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

However, Doncic was upgraded to probable on Saturday morning for his knee injury. The five-time All-Star guard has been playing on the sprained knee since suffering that injury in Game 3 of Dallas’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 119-110 Game 2 win at Oklahoma City, Doncic was spotted hobbling and grabbing his left ankle after getting his feet tangled up with Thunder reserve guard Cason Wallace.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have no injuries to report, while the Dallas Mavericks list Luka Doncic (knee) as questionable.

Doncic remained in the game and drained a step-back 3-pointer on the Mavericks’ next possession. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the series-tying victory.

“I think that was one of the hardest games I’ve had to play,” Doncic said postgame. “I’m battling out there trying to do my best to help the team win.

“He just stepped on my foot, but nothing serious. I know he didn’t do it on purpose, so nothing serious. We just thought it was a foul. Other people would get a foul call on that one.”

Doncic, the NBA’s regular-season scoring champion, is averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game during the playoffs. The six-year veteran averaged career highs of 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 37.5 minutes in the regular season.

For interesting betting trends, the Thunder are 10-1 in their last 11 games and 9-3 against the spread in their past 12 meetings with Dallas. Oklahoma City is also 2-5 ATS in its previous seven contests.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 home games and 5-12 in their past 17 contests played on a Saturday. The point total has gone over in four of Dallas’ previous five games as well.

The Thunder are 26-17 away for the season, whereas the Mavericks are 27-17 overall at home. Of course, the point total has gone over in Dallas’ last five home games versus OKC.

NBA sportsbooks show the Mavs as 2.5-point favorites ahead of Game 3. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Dallas holds a 54.2% chance of defeating the Thunder at the American Airlines Center.