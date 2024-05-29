The Philadelphia 76ers have plans to make a big splash or two this offseason. They are expected to heavily pursue Paul George in free agency along with another key role player or two. Philadelphia has a ton of cap space to play with which will make them an intriguing free agent destination. However, the 76ers could also try to negotiate a trade with the Miami Heat and bring back Jimmy Butler. The Heat have seemed somewhat reluctant to grant Butler a contract extension. Considering this, many have speculated if his time with the Heat is over. Philadelphia knows Butler wants a max extension no matter where he goes and is prepared to offer him one if a trade is completed this offseason.

Philadelphia 76ers Could be Targeting Jimmy Butler Via Trade

Would Jimmy Butler Fit With the 76ers?

We have already seen Jimmy Butler co-exist with one-time MVP, Joel Embiid. The 76ers still have a nice, young core who should be able to compete with the best in the league when healthy. As a result, Jimmy Butler would have no problem fitting with this talented roster. It helps he is already familiar with the organization and would also form a terrific trio alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

As alluded to already, money will not be an issue for the 76ers and will be able to extend Butler with no problem. Paul George is still the 76ers’ preferred target, but Jimmy Butler is a solid backup plan. However, that also includes having to negotiate with Pat Riley, who will make sure Miami gets a decent haul no matter what in the trade talks. Still, the 76ers have plenty of draft capital to entice the Heat.

76ers Must Take Advantage of Joel Embiid’s Window

Given Joel Embiid’s injury history, the title window for the 76ers is closing slowly. As a result, they must make “win-now,” moves. Butler could be the missing link to help them make the final step towards making an NBA Finals appearance. We have seen Butler will the Heat to the Finals twice in the past four years. It would be interesting to see what he could do with the 76ers’ supporting cast. Joel Embiid has some playoff demons, and the Miami Heat All-Star could potentially help the star center exercise them. All in all, a Jimmy Butler reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers could shake up the NBA landscape in a huge way.