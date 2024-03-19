Paul George: Clippers “Don’t Have an Identity”

The Los Angeles Clippers have slipped a bit as of late. It is showing in the Western Conference standings as the New Orleans Pelicans are now only one game back of the fourth seed as of March 18th , 2024. Star shooting guard, Paul George, has taken notice of Los Angeles’ shortcomings. This statement came after the Clippers’ defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

“I mean, that’s what we’re appearing to look like, which is not good. Not good. We want to be a team that’s consistent and we want to establish an identity. I’ve always spoken about having an identity and I think it’s extremely important. When you’re a team that has an identity, teams know what they’re going up against. Right now, I don’t think we have an identity.”

Head coach, Ty Lue, also weighed in on the recent team struggles.

“We definitely can play harder for a 48-minute stretch. It can’t be 32 minutes, or it can’t be when you get down. That comes with a veteran team. They think we can turn it on, but these teams are young, they’re fast, they’re turning it on from jump ball, so we got to be able to keep up and we got to be able to match that,” Lue said. “Nothing to overreact to like the guys in the locker room, they understand what we need to do… I told you we have things we got to do consistently every single night. And if you don’t do that, you can consistently get beat by anybody.”

Los Angeles currently has a win-loss record of 42-25.

Paul George’s Season So Far

Despite the recent team struggles, Paul George is putting together another impressive individual campaign. Remember, he is also sharing touches with Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. On the season, George is tallying 22.3 points, 5.3 total rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He is also shooting deadly from beyond the arc as he currently possesses a three-point shooting percentage of 40.0 percent.

In Paul George’s last five matchups as of March 18th, he is averaging 24.8 points per game. The scoring punch is still there for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, as alluded to already, the Clippers have had a difficult time gelling as a team lately. With the postseason right around the corner, now is not the time to go into a slump. The Clippers know this and Paul George is taking a leadership role in calling the team out for not having a consistent identity.