On Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $153 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, and questions are now being raised on whether or not both Paul George and James Harden will decide to return next season. Leonard, 32, believes his superstar teammates are staying put.

“With the conversation that I have with them about it, I think for the most part everybody is coming back,” Leonard said, following the Clippers’ 126-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. “So with me signing an extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players.”

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold fourth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Leonard had until June 30 to sign an extension with a $48.7 million player option for next season. His new deal carries no player option, but it includes $52 million in the first year and about $50 million per season over the next two years.

The 12-year veteran is earning $45.64 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $176.24 million deal he signed with Los Angeles in August 2021.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard hopeful that Paul George, James Harden remain with club

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, Leonard has played in just 56.1% of his team’s regular-season games since joining the Clippers during the 2019 offseason, missing 151 out of 344.

Additionally, the Clippers have had other extension talks with George and want to have both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

George, 33, has a $48.7 million player option for next season. The eight-time All-Star is currently signed to a four-year, $176 million contract. After learning the news, he was happy for Leonard and hopes to remain a Clipper himself.

“I mean, absolutely,” George said when asked whether Leonard’s extension is a stepping stone to him re-signing. “You secure and lock in Kawhi. Definitely leaves the door open for myself, but very, very optimistic something will get done on my behalf, as well.”

Both Clippers stars entered the season eligible for a maximum extension of four years and $223 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Meanwhile, Harden is the final season of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2022. His 15% trade bonus was triggered in the Nov. 1 trade from Philly to Los Angeles. Harden cannot sign a new deal until free agency.

Since Harden wants to win an NBA championship, it makes more sense for him to remain with the Clippers. L.A. has the fourth-best title odds, trailing only the Celtics, Nuggets, and Bucks.

“Very important,” Harden told FOX Sports when asked what a ring would mean to his legacy. “It’s been like that. I always want to give myself a chance to win. I know how very difficult that is. There’s only one team standing at the end of the year. So, I’ll continue to keep trying to do that.”