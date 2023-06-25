Best Fits for Paul George if Traded

Paul George has been one of the superstars mired in trade rumors ever since the NBA Finals came to an end. While many are monitoring the Damian Lillard situation in Portland, George is another star who could tilt the title odds for a contender were he to be traded. There have been a few conflicting reports the past couple of days. Still, the two-way wing remains in trade rumors.

However, if the Los Angeles Clippers were to receive a solid enough offer, it is something they should seriously consider. He may be getting older, but he can still provide value on both ends of the floor as he finished last season with totals of 23.8 points, 6.4 total rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and a defensive win-share total of +2.3. With that in mind, these are the three best fits for Paul George if the Clippers do decide to trade the eight-time All-Star.

The Three Best Destinations for Paul George in a Potential Trade

3. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been searching for an elite wing since the Carmelo Anthony days. The team is once again a playoff team. However, they still seem to be missing that one missing link to get them to the next level. A

veteran like Paul George who can still defend at a high level would certainly elevate New York’s odds in the Eastern Conference. A possible trio of Paul George, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson would also be fun to watch for NBA fans everywhere. Not to mention, head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is very defensive oriented, would welcome a savvy defender like PG13 with open arms.

2. Sacramento Kings

Laugh if you will, but just know the Sacramento Kings are no longer the laughing stock of the NBA. They proved it this past season and if the former Most Improved Player of the Year is serious about contending for a title, then the Kings should be on his list. The likelihood of the Clippers trading with a rival is low, but it is still worth thinking about the possibility.

Sacramento needs a defensive minded star on their team. They already have plenty of offense spearheaded by the duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Like Thibodeau, Kings’ head coach, Mike Brown, would also love to have Paul George on his squad for his defensive ability on top of his star qualities. Sacramento was 24th in team defensive rating last season so PG13 would be an instant upgrade for this young and exciting team.

1. Miami Heat

If Damian Lillard does not get traded to the Heat like some speculate, then Pat Riley should certainly give the Clippers a call. A team with Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Bam Adebayo would be a defensive nightmare for the rest of the NBA. Miami had a Cinderella-like run to the Finals where they were eventually vanquished by the Denver Nuggets.

It is worth wondering if things may have been different if they had a legitimate third All-Star on their team. Especially to take some of the defensive pressure off of Adebayo and Butler. Miami was one of the more underwhelming offensive teams during the regular season. However, with how smoothly Paul George can still play, this would certainly improve and also make the team a legitimate championship contender.

NBA Betting Content You May Like