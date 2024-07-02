Agent Rich Paul says LeBron James could accept pay cut to help Lakers

Just as agent Rich Paul anticipated this weekend, his client LeBron James has decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers, which is worth $51.4 million for the following campaign, as he will look to work out a new deal with the franchise. The 39-year-old had until 5 p.m. on Saturday to inform his club of the decision.

The Klutch Sports representative was immediately pressured by the press to explain the reasoning behind this move. “He is prioritizing a roster improvement,” Rich told ESPN that same day. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

Paul even went on to reveal that the oldest player in the league is willing to work with the purple and gold on signing a contract below the maximum three-year, $162 million that he is eligible for to open up the complete $12.9 million midlevel exception to help them sign a new superstar.

DeMar DeRozan on the list of players LeBron James would feel good about taking less money to bring him to the Lakers; per @WindhorstESPN “Now LeBron and Rich Paul met with the Lakers on this topic last week, and they agreed from what I am told on a short list of players that… pic.twitter.com/aF2Y384yLA — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) July 1, 2024

The all-time NBA leading scorer just averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games this last campaign, competing in the most games he has in six seasons with the franchise. He also shot 54% from the field alongside a career-best 41% from range as he was named to the All-NBA third team, while becoming the first athlete to ever surpass 40,000 points.

One thing that is for sure, Rich guaranteed, is that he will look to complete a deal with in Los Angeles for James before Team USA camp opens. James is part of a star-packed roster that will travel to Paris in a few weeks to participate in the Summer Olympics.

On the other hand, the Lakers drafted LeBron’s eldest son Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the NBA draft last week. “We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out … but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform,” Rob Pelinka said.

The soon-to-be rookie averaged only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per match during his lone season with the Trojans, but mostly because he joined the team midseason after being sidelines for almost five months due to his recovery from a cardiac arrest episode.

The Lakers superstar was ‘very emotional’ after the purple and gold selected his eldest son Bronny with the 55th pick

LeBron and Bronny James just made NBA history this past Thursday, as they are set to become the first-ever father and son duo to compete together at the same time in the league. This will ultimately add to the superstar’s motivation to continue with the purple and gold in his search for his last league title before retiring.

After the Los Angeles club delivered their decision, the four-time NBA champion led the group with a champagne toast to celebrate the news. According to sources close to the press, LeBron was “very emotional” during his speech as he weighed in on the importance of what had just happened.

The 19-year-old kept impressing and developing his game during the offseason, as he saw his stocks improve during the Draft Combine in Chicago, and proved to be one of the best during the agility drills. The ex-McDonald’s All-American also displayed one of the best three-point shooting skills that weekend.

“Bronny is, first and foremost, a person of high character,” added Lakers executive Rob Pelinka. “And second, he is a young man that works incredibly hard. Those are the qualities we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental corps at the Lakers.”