While some players are choosing to stay in college due to NIL deals, others still want to take their game to the next level after one year. Arkansas’ freshman forward Jordan Walsh announced that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, while still maintaining his college eligibility for next season. He was part of a #2 ranked recruiting class for the Hogs this past season as a five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school.

Walsh and the rest of Arkansas’ roster were able to reach the program’s third consecutive Sweet 16 and continue to prove they are a top team in the NCAA tournament. He announced one of his dreams was to play in March Madness and accomplished that this season. Another goal of his is to take his talent to the next level and play in the NBA.

Declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft is one step closer to him achieving another goal in what he hopes is a long career ahead.

BREAKING: Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh set to enter NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility. Hear from the man himself as he breaks down his decision and reflects on his season with the Hogs… #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/n9q1TZ5ETZ pic.twitter.com/ycT9g98sX3 — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) April 19, 2023

Jordan Walsh has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft

Walsh played an interesting role for Arkansas last season and appeared in all 36 of their games. He made 22 starts last season and averaged (24.4) minutes per game for the Razorbacks. The intriguing six-foot-seven prospect spent time at SF and PF this season for Arkansas and excelled in both roles.

He is a bit undersized for PF at the next level, but that hasn’t stopped someone like Draymond Green from having a Hall of Fame NBA career. Walsh is not a trash talker like Green and is different from him in that aspect of the game. However, both are undersized, play pesky defense, and will do whatever it takes for their team to win.

The freshman forward has until May 31 to decide whether he is going to fully declare for the NBA Draft, or retain his eligibility for next season. He’ll participate in the NBA Draft Combine being held in Chicago, IL from May 15-21. This year’s NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (N.Y.) on June 22.